ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

If you want to enjoy Cheers on the Corner on Friday in Auburn, you'd better go ahead and get tickets

By JOHN WEST
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine fans, foodies and anyone just looking for a good time should head to downtown Auburn on Friday evening when the city holds its annual Cheers on the Corner event. From 6-9 p.m., the stretches of College Street and Magnolia Avenue that form Toomers Corner will be closed to thru-traffic and...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebamabuzz.com

NEW OPENINGS: CAVA + Crumbl Cookies coming to Montgomery in Fall 2023

This article was written by Lily Plowden. Two new businesses are coming to Montgomery this fall: CAVA and Crumbl Cookies. Learn more here. The new businesses will be located in Montgomery’s Zelda Place shopping center and it will be the first location in Montgomery for both of them. Crumbl Cookies already has locations in Vestavia Hills, Huntsville, Madison and Auburn, while CAVA has a location in Madison in the works. They have become known for their rotating weekly flavors and open kitchen, which allows customers to observe the cookies being made.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Editorial: Like it or not, summer's almost over in Auburn-Opelika

Summer’s technically just getting started – we passed the one-third mark this week – but you can just about stick a fork in it here in Lee County. While we can expect another couple of months of soaring temperatures, Friday night’s Cheers on the Corner, during which foot traffic and activity flooded Toomer’s Corner, served as a reminder that downtown Auburn and the entire community is about to wake up after a not-so-long summer’s nap.
LEE COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 of the best summer drink specials in Auburn

Going out on a budget or just looking for a good deal? Keep reading for our guide to cheap drink specials available this summer in Auburn. Want to get the most bang for your buck? Check out La Morenita, offering $1.99 small margaritas every day during happy hour 2-6PM. Plus, they have daily specials such as $3.50 Texas margaritas on Wednesdays and $2 beer on Thursdays. La Morenita has all kinds of deals on food and drinks every day of the week.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,000

Charming 4BR 3BA home situated on a cul-de-sac lot with an open concept and beautiful finishes throughout. The foyer opens to the formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances are just a few of the things to love about the kitchen with an eat in breakfast area. The large island provides room for preparation and entertainment as well, which is open to the great room. The master bedroom connects to a master bathroom complete with separate shower and garden tub along with a double vanity. Three additional bedrooms located upstairs along with a loft area. The spray foam insulation keeps your energy bill low and maintains the perfect temperature year-round. Located on the north side of Auburn in Donahue Ridge, this is a family friendly subdivision is convenient to Auburn University, Yarbrough Elementary school, and Cary Woods shopping center. With easy access to Hwy 280, traveling and commuting is a breeze!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Auburn, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Auburn, AL
Food & Drinks
City
Magnolia, AL
Auburn, AL
Government
Opelika-Auburn News

Kim Reeder: LCHS to celebrate Dogust

For the majority of us, we all know the day we were born. For shelter dogs, this is not usually the case. On Aug. 1, 2008, Dogust was “born.”. Every year on Aug. 1, shelter dogs across the country celebrate their birthday. Those of you that have rescued your forever dog, this means them too.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Robin Lake - located at Callaway Gardens - is temporarily closed. At this time, swimming and other water activities are not available. Land activities at our east, west, and north beaches remain open to guests. The decision to close the lake to swimming and other...
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
WSFA

Crumbl Cookies, CAVA Mediterranean to open first Montgomery stores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two new businesses will soon open their first locations in the Montgomery area. Crumbl Cookies and CAVA Mediterranean will be adding new tastes to the Zelda Place shopping center, according to officials with Aronov Realty. Known for its weekly rotating menu and open kitchen, Crumbl Cookies...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Souvenir#On The Corner#Street Parking#Wine Glass#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Toomers Corner#Bow Arrow
Opelika-Auburn News

3 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $251,600

Where convenience meets affordability. Approx 11 min from Auburn, 5 min from Opelika, 8 min from Valley; Creekside Village is a 120+ homesites subdivision with ALL one-level ALL brick homes. Lot 29 the Haven (B) with the Old Guignard exterior has open kitchen with large island and pantry, open to breakfast area/Great room. approx .69 acres, there is plenty of space to relax, entertain and enjoy the peace and quiet of suburb living with the convenience of being close to major shopping, medical and life's necessities. Seller offering $4000 closing costs/upgrade concession with preferred lender and $2000 with non-preferred lender. Floorplans intended to provide general indication of proposed layout; Builder reserves right to make changes to these floorplans, elevations, specifications, dimensions, pricing and designs without prior notice. 1% non-refundable builder deposit due at contract. Final price locked at sheetrock. Estimated completion 5-6 months from construction commencement.
CUSSETA, AL
lakemagazine.life

An Eye on Lake Martin's Future

Alabama State Rep. Ed Oliver (Dist. 81) addressed development issues at the Lake Martin Homeowners and Boat Owners Association annual meeting, held at First Baptist Church in Dadeville on June 11. Increased growth over recent years, especially after people flocked to the lake during the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised questions about infrastructure and lifestyle, as well as traffic patterns and boating laws.
DADEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 42

Future unknown for downtown Opelika shops destroyed in overnight fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — An overnight fire in downtown Opelika remains under investigation after flames, smoke, and water damage destroys several businesses, devastating downtown merchants and loyal customers. An investigation into what sparked the fire along South Railroad Avenue is ongoing. The fire started at Ma Fia’s Italian restaurant, with fire crews getting called to […]
WSFA

Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two downtown Opelika businesses have suffered losses after a fire swept through the building overnight inside a local restaurant. An investigation into the cause is underway, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters responded to the blaze on South Railroad Avenue around 1 a.m., Opelika Fire Chief...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Walter Albritton: ‘Yes, I need Jesus, every day’

Way back in the 50s, the Methodists often sent young preachers, who were still college or seminary students, out in the woods to serve small country churches. These “student” appointments were called “circuits;” a circuit might include three to five small churches. That’s how I got...
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

More beams falling at Hotel Talisi

Hotel Talisi is closer to coming down. City officials were already working on a scope of work to allow contractors to bid to take down the structure in downtown Tallassee. At Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Sarah Hill said fire Chief Eric Jones called to inform her more beams and woodwork had fallen in the structure.
TALLASSEE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

ALDOT installing traffic signal at Alabama Highway 14 and Chapel Road in Wetumpka

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Alabama Highway 14 and Chapel Road in Wetumpka on Sunday, July 24, weather permitting. Work will be performed Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8:00 p.m. to 6 a.m.until installation is complete. Once the traffic...
WETUMPKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy