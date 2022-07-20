ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guest At Ivana Trump's Funeral Some Might Be Surprised To See

By Nicole Cord-Cruz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The family and loved ones of Ivana Trump gathered for the late businesswoman's funeral on July 20. Ivana died suddenly at the age of 73 due to "blunt impact injuries of torso," according to the New York City medical examiner, per Us Weekly. Officials confirmed Ivana's death was accidental and caused...

11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral

After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump's funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
Donald & Ivana Trump’s Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 on July 14, 2022. Paramedics responded to a medical emergency at her apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and Trump shared the news of her death on his social media platform Truth Social later that day, writing: "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her."
Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
Ivana Trump funeral held Wednesday at NYC Catholic church

The funeral for the late Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Donald Trump, was held on Wednesday at New York City's St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Ivana Trump died Thursday after suffering injuries sustained from a fall in her Upper East Side home, New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. She was 73.
