The Guest At Ivana Trump's Funeral Some Might Be Surprised To See

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 on July 14, 2022. Paramedics responded to a medical emergency at her apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and Trump shared the news of her death on his social media platform Truth Social later that day, writing: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO