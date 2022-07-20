ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee National Guard Aircrew Rescues Hiker in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

A Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew responded to an emergency air evacuation mission when a hiker began suffering a life-threatening illness while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area, July 19. At approximately noon yesterday, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were...

