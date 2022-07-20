ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Cam Mellor on Zach Wilson, local CFB QB's, Utah @ Florida, realignment, USU + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 3 days ago

Pro Football Network analyst Cam Mellor joins The Drive to talk offseason storylines, year two for Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall/Cam Rising prepping for respective kickoff,...

espn700sports.com

kslsports.com

Former Utah, Fresno State Running Back Transfers To Utah State

LOGAN, UT – Former University of Utah and Fresno State running back Jordan Wilmore has transferred to Utah State after one season with the Bulldogs. Wilmore appeared to make the announcement by posting a picture of Utah State's 2022 football schedule from the locker room with the caption, 'That time of year'.
FRESNO, CA
kslsports.com

Former Utah Receiver Greg Holder, Glass Art Icon

SALT LAKE CITY- The 1980's were different times for the Utes. Yes, they rolled out some prolific offenses that could light a defense up. Only problem is Utah never had a defense that could stop an opponent through those years and so despite putting up a ton of points, the Utes were also walking away with a ton of "Ls" too.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Parker Van Dyke Lights Up Powder League, Sets New Record

SALT LAKE CITY- Parker Van Dyke is still proving to be a basketball hero three years removed from playing for the Utes and making UCLA's life miserable. These days you can find Van Dyke lighting up the Powder League, a Pro-Am league in Salt Lake City. Specifically, Van Dyke just dropped 85 points on July 20th, setting a new league record in points scored.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: The floats you'll never see at the Pioneer Day parade

Sunday is Pioneer Day, a uniquely Utah celebration that has wisely been broadened to honor all Utahns, past and present, who have been pioneers in a variety of ways. Thus, whether you will be at church on Sunday singing, "Come, Come Ye Saints," or welcoming the arrival of Ukrainian immigrant pioneers fleeing violence, or celebrating the success of pioneering women politicians, this day has something for everyone.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice Cream

Handel's Ice Cream Store in Woods Cross(Image is author's) It was the summer of 1945, and it was hot. Alice Handel started serving ice cream from her husband's gas station. She founded Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Youngtown, Ohio. She used old fashioned recipes and fresh fruit picked from her own backyard.
WOODS CROSS, UT
utahstyleanddesign.com

Beat the Heat at the Top Swimming Spots in Utah

While summer in Utah is generally a wonderful time of sunshine, mountain air and endless trails, the dog days can tend to get relentlessly hot, dry and dusty. In addition to creating volatile wildfire conditions, the weather can leave your whole body feeling a bit parched and in need of a respite. Fortunately, the Beehive state is full of literal and figurative oases in the desert, with a host of alpine lakes, mountain reservoirs and waterfall-fed swimming holes. Here's our list of the best swimming spots in Utah. Some of these require a decent hike to get to, while others are just feet from the car, but they're all perfect for staying cool on a summer day.
UTAH STATE
espn700sports.com

Pablo Mastroeni on a win over SKC, matchup with Dallas, Sava's return + more

RSL gaffer Pablo Mastroeni joins The Drive to discuss the latest with the club, a win over SKC, matching up with FC Dallas, the return of Savarino + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
DALLAS, TX
FOX 13 News

Comparing Utah's current temperatures to 50 years ago

July is on track to be the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City by a wide margin — and the previous record holder was one year ago. Comparing average July temperatures over the past 10 years with the temperatures in 1937-1946, we found Salt Lake City is six degrees warmer in July on average — going from 77 to 83 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wdhn.com

Jackson County man on life support at Utah hospital, family hoping to keep him alive

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Casey Durham, of Langston, Alabama, was hit by a car 1,700 miles away in Ogden, Utah on June 13. He remains in a coma at a Utah hospital. His closest family members, his brother Steven Montgomery and their mother told News 19 they've had to uproot their lives in Alabama to try and ensure he receives the care he needs in Utah.
gastronomicslc.com

Legendary Utah restaurant maybe set to make a comeback

In 'I really didn't see that coming news' this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company's website updated with a mysterious "Tasty things coming soon…" message, an email signup form, and little more.
UTAH STATE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ksl.com

Utah weather: Salt Lake, Davis, Utah counties getting more wind

SALT LAKE CITY — If you live in northern Utah, the wind has been hard to ignore the last several months. Strong winds aided several large fires through the state, including the Halfway Hill fire, which bloomed to over 10,000 acres this month, while gusts of over 60 mph brought dust from the Great Salt Lake's dry lakebed raining down on the Wasatch Front.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah college students hit from housing crunch, left with few options

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All around the state, Utahns are having trouble getting homes, and now universities are being impacted as well. Schools in Utah are reporting an increase in demand for on-campus housing, and the availability, affordability, and even the cost of driving all be to blame. Some...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What is causing the surge in cougar sightings?

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, there has been a surge of cougar sightings reported throughout Utah in areas such as West Valley City and Murray. Simultaneously, the state's drought status has been worsening. As of today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that 100% of Utah is "abnormally dry," while 99.6% of the state is in a "severe drought." As a result, Utah's natural water supply is limited.
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There's no trout about it – Utah's rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can't keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
UTAH STATE

