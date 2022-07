(The Center Square) – One Delaware gun rights group is taking the state to court seeking to overturn the recent passage of new gun laws. The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association Inc. has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court for the District of Delaware against the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Nathaniel McQueen Jr. in his official capacity as cabinet secretary of the department, and Col. Melissa Zebley in her official capacity as superintendent of the Delaware State Police.

