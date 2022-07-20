ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Newshour - Will Sri Lanka's demonstrators accept new president? - BBC Sounds

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewshour - Will Sri...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

India patient airlifted from US in 26-hour-flight

An Indian woman who needed an emergency surgery was airlifted from the United States to her home country this week in one of the longest aeromedical evacuations in recent years here. The flight lasted 26 hours and stopped three times on the way - once in Iceland and twice in...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Sunak’s hardline immigration plan includes a cap on refugees and floating detention centres for asylum seekers

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage as he set out a hardline plan to deal with immigration if he becomes prime minister. The package features a cap on annual refugee numbers and the withholding of aid from some of the world’s poorest countries if they refuse to take back failed asylum seekers.The former chancellor, who is trailing Liz Truss in polls of Conservative Party members in the current leadership election, said he would ramp up the controversial plan to operate deportation flights to Rwanda and that he would seek to establish similar schemes with other countries.And he said he would...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Sounds
BBC

Czechs demolish pig farm on Nazi concentration camp for Roma

Demolition work is to start on Friday on a Czech pig farm built on the site of a Nazi-era concentration camp for Roma. It ends decades of often bitter dispute between the farm's owners, the government and Roma rights groups. Historians say 1,309 Roma citizens were interned at Lety in...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Brenda Hale: ‘There’s absolutely no need to scrap the Human Rights Act’

Brenda Hale is a British judge who served as president of the supreme court of the United Kingdom from 2017 until her retirement in 2020. Lady Hale studied law at Cambridge, was called to the bar and then worked as an academic for many years. In 1984, she became the youngest person to be appointed to the Law Commission. In 1999, she was only the second woman to be appointed to the court of appeal. It fell to Hale, in September 2019, to deliver the judgment of the supreme court in the matter of the Queen’s prorogation of parliament on the advice of Boris Johnson. The court ruled that the prorogation was unlawful and the spider brooch Hale wore on that fateful day became one of the most famous fashion accessories in history. Her memoir, Spider Woman: A Life, is now out in paperback.
POLITICS
BBC

EU launches fresh legal action over Northern Ireland border rules

The EU has launched fresh legal action against the UK over its enforcement of post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland. It has accused the UK of failing to apply customs and tax rules it agreed as part of its 2019 exit agreement. The arrangements have led to a bitter diplomatic...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy