‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Time, and How to Watch

By Elise Nelson
 3 days ago

FX on Hulu’s spinoff to American Horror Story , called American Horror Stories , will kick off its second season this week. The anthology series promises to bring a new terrifying tale with every episode, featuring a star-studded cast with returning and new faces like Dennis O’Hare, Bella Thorne, and Alicia Silverstone . But when do the scares officially begin? Here’s everything fans need to know about the American Horror Stories Season 2 premiere, including the date, time, and how to watch.

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 | Hulu

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 premiere date and time

The second installment of American Horror Stories has a premiere date of Thursday, July 21, 2022. As for the time, eager fans can expect Hulu to drop American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 1 at 12 a.m. PT. That does mean fans on the east coast will have a late night if they want to watch, as that time converts to 3 a.m. ET. But hey, is there a better time to watch a spooky show than the witching hour?

Only the first episode of the season will be available this Thursday. After that, a new episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 will drop on Hulu weekly at the same time. Once the episodes appear on Hulu, fans can watch them at any time they’d like. So, those who would prefer to wait until the daytime to watch are more than welcome to — as long as they can avoid potential spoilers on social media!

How to watch ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2

The original series, American Horror Story , has always aired on FX. However, that’s not exactly the case for American Horror Stories . The spinoff show is only available on Hulu via the FX on Hulu program. FX has plenty of other Hulu originals, as well, including Under the Banner of Heaven , The Bear , and Y: The Last Man . Fans will need a Hulu subscription to watch.

What to expect from the premiere episode

Unfortunately, American Horror Stories has kept the plots of season 2 under wraps so far. However, Hulu did leak the episode titles. The premiere is called “Dollhouse,” starring O’Hare as a creepy doll-lover. From the looks of the teaser above and the official season 2 trailer , this dollhouse won’t exactly be filled with plastic or porcelain figures.

After that, seven more episodes will arrive this season. Some of those titles include “Necro,” “Drive,” and “Lake.” “Bloody Mary” will no doubt unravel the tale surrounding the spooky sleepover game.

“Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold,” FX’s description of the series reads.

American Horror Stories Season 2 drops new episodes every Thursday starting on July 21, 2022. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates.

