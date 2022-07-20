ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

From Clemson football's DJ Uiagalelei to Jim Phillips, winners, losers at ACC Media Days 2022

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXK5x_0gmmCX5200

CHARLOTTE – There was not a scoreboard Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte for the opening half of ACC Football Media Days, no statistics kept.

But there were some winners and losers.

Winners: Quarterbacks

The lineup included all the teams from the Atlantic Division and they each brought a returning starting quarterback.

Yes, the Atlantic is loaded with signal-callers.

Quarterbacks in attendance were D.J. Uiagalelei of Clemson, Malik Cunningham of Louisville, Devin Leary of N.C. State, Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, Phil Jurkovek of Boston College, Jordan Travis of Florida State and Garrett Schrader of Syracuse.

"In the ACC, there are lot of great quarterbacks," Uiagalelei said. "We play in a conference with such great quarterbacks. I feel like every single team has a great quarterback. It's exciting."

"I think you're going to see a slugfest," N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said.

Loser: Commissioner

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips didn't sound much like a man who was working to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the fast lane of conference realignment.

He sounded more like a man who might get left at a rest area.

As the Big Ten and the Pac-12 work toward building two super conferences, poaching some of the top schools from other leagues, Phillips didn't exactly provide much comfort about the future of the ACC.

REALIGNMENT TALK:ACC commissioner says all options on the table for league with conference realignment

ACC TV DEAL:Can length, strength of ACC’s TV deal keep league afloat in conference realignment waters?

His message seemed to be: Please leave us alone.

"All neighborhoods (in college athletics) need to be healthy," Phillips said. "I love our 15 schools and I'm confident in us staying together."

Winner: Suit game

Cunningham said he went into a Men's Warehouse store two weeks ago to find something to wear at ACC Media Day.

It took only a few seconds to find the right suit.

"It spoke to me," Cunningham said.

Loudly.

Cunningham walked to the stage wearing a red suit that would make Santa Claus jealous. From there, Cunningham added some red Prada shoes that sell for about $850 per pair. He didn't say how much he paid for the suit. No socks. Maybe he didn't have any money left.

"I think I look good," Cunningham said. "I know y'all do, too."

Loser: Birthdays

Syracuse coach Dino Babers had to spend his birthday away from family and friends. He turned 60 on Tuesday.

"Where else would you want to spend you birthday," Babers said, "but in North Carolina with the media."

There seemed to be a hint of sarcasm.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA Today network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

ESPN analyst: 'The sky is not falling in Clemson'

Many other college football programs would gladly take what was perceived as a “down” year for Clemson in 2021. But for the Tigers, their uncharacteristic season was considered a disappointment because the standards are so high for Dabo Swinney’s program that had won six straight ACC Championships and been to the College Football Playoff six years in a row until both of those streaks were snapped last season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

ESPN's Pollack chimes in on Clemson ahead of 2022 campaign

Over/under 10 wins for the Clemson football team this season?. David Pollack is taking the over. The ESPN college football analyst chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter this week, pointing out that while their 2021 season is perceived as a poor year by a lot of people, they still won 10 games — with their three losses coming to eventual national champion Georgia in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (score of 10-3), eventual ACC Champion Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh (27-17) and NC State in double-overtime in Raleigh on Sept. 25 (27-21).
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Uiagalelei talks difference with Streeter as OC, what to expect from Tigers’ attack in 2022

D.J. Uiagalelei heads into his third year at Clemson with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. In his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2021, Uiagalelei ran the Tigers’ offense with Tony Elliott calling the shots as coordinator. Now the head coach at Virginia, of course, Elliott’s vacated OC role has been filled by Brandon Streeter.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson, Rittman reach new agreement

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and head softball coach John Rittman have agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced Thursday. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. “The speed in which Coach Rittman and his...
CLEMSON, SC
DawgsDaily

Kelton Smith Makes his College Decision

Georgia is adding another prospect to its ranks in the 2023 recruiting class. Kelton Smith, an offensive lineman out of Carver High School in Columbus, GA., picked the Bulldogs over several other power-five programs, including LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Texas A&M. The Columbus native projects as an interior offensive...
COLUMBUS, GA
tribpapers.com

Chestnut Mountain Golf Course Welcoming New Members

Mills River – A perfectly beautiful golf course tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains around Mills River, situated between Asheville and Hendersonville, near the Asheville airport and on the Buncombe/Hendersonville county line, is the Chestnut Mountain Golf Club. New management has taken over what was once the High Vista Golf Club, which stopped playing last December. Now a new chapter is beginning on the same picturesque property. Real estate development had been discussed as an option for the property, but with new investors willing to take a gamble on a beautiful spot, the decision has been made. This golf course will become a semi-private club with two categories of membership: golf members and recreational members.
MILLS RIVER, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Dj Uiagalelei
railfan.com

Non-Profits Team Up to Turn Legendary Saluda Grade into Rail Trail

SALUDA, N.C. — A trio of non-profit organizations has made an offer for Norfolk Southern’s route over the Saluda Grade in North Carolina — one of the steepest and most dangerous pieces of main line railroad in North America — with the hope of turning it into a rail trail, the Greenville Journal reports.
SALUDA, NC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg mail-order cake company, known for 7-layer caramel, to open store

SPARTANBURG — A Spartanburg mail-order bakery that sells seven-layer caramel cakes nationwide is opening a store on Beaumont Avenue. Caroline’s Cakes will open in the same facility that houses the company’s bakery, shipping areas and office space. Customers will be able to buy items such as slices of cake, cake bites, Carolina-style barbecue, crab cakes, lobster rolls and Lowcountry dip.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#College Athletics#Media Day#American Football#College Football#Acc Media Days#Charlotte#Acc Football Media Days#The Atlantic Division#D J Uiagalelei Of#Wake Forest#Florida State#N C State#Pac 12#Acc Tv
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash Thursday morning in Anderson. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Greenville Highway near Martin Sausage Road and it has injuries. The highway patrol is at the scene at this time.
ANDERSON, SC
gsabizwire.com

New Dental, Medical and Retail Project Coming to Pendleton

Chuck Langston, CCIM of Langston-Black Real Estate represented the Purchaser, Future FDH Projects, LLC, in the acquisition of a 10-acre parcel located on Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC. This will be the site of a new Dental Practice and other medical and retail projects. Ryan Keese of Keese Realty represented the Sellers.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Augusta road corridor to become downtown gateway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville county leaders are working on plans to make a better gateway to downtown. The stretch of road they’re eyeing is right off the I-85 south exit. It includes Augusta Road and S Pleasantburg. Tuesday leaders voted to pause any and all development in...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY (WSPA) – A person was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting in Pickens. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance on Allgood Bridge Road around 12:38 a.m. The sheriff’s office said upon arrival, a man exited the residence, approached deputies and was placed into investigative detention. Deputies entered […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Multiple departments respond to Anderson Co. fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in a wooded area in Anderson County Saturday. According to the Clemson University Fire Department, the fire was near Central Road. Firefighters from Walker McElmoyle Fire Department and Pendleton Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy