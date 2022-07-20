ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers Rookie TE Stone Smartt Placed on Non-Football Injury List

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 3 days ago

The Chargers' 2022 rookie class reported to training camp on Tuesday, with one of their undrafted signees needing more time until he's ready to hit the field.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Chargers placed tight end Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list.

Placement on the non-football injury list means a player is not ready to practice and offers additional time until they’re able to perform. Smartt can come off the non-football injury list and join his teammates at any time.

Smartt showed intriguing signs during OTAs despite enduring a position change during his jump from college to the pros. Smartt, however, is no stranger to learning a new position. While he's learning the quirks of playing tight end since joining the Chargers, he began his college career as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver during his final season at Old Dominion University.

Smart is working towards carving out a role alongside Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr. and Tre' McKitty. Others fighting for depth spots include second-year player Hunter Kampmoyer and rookie Erik Krommenhoek.

The veterans of the Chargers will report to training camp on July 26.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kyler Murray’s contract should insult Patrick Mahomes

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray received a contract extension which made him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. That passed Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is undeniably the better player, but timing is everything. Mahomes signed his contract years ago, and while the overall value far outweighs what Murray will earn, Kyler has a higher average annual value…for now.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Aaron Wilson
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Rams Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams have added another reserve option to their quarterback depth chart. On Saturday, the team announced the acquisition of veteran signal caller Luis Perez. Perez began his professional football career with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In addition to a few stints on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sean Payton#Deandre Carter#American Football#Pro Football Network#Old Dominion University#Charger Report
numberfire.com

Kenyan Drake (ankle) cleared for Raiders' training camp

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) has been cleared for training camp. Drake's clearance is an encouraging sign after the Raiders' running back was held out of minicamp with his ankle injury suffered in December. Expect Drake to play a potential committee role with Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, and Brandon Bolden.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Raiders Sign Veteran Safety Matthias Farley

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent safety and special teams ace Matthias Farley. The veteran safety was signed on Thursday afternoon, following the Raiders first training camp practice. His signing came one day after the team released Dallin Leavitt, who spent four seasons with the team. “He is...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: LBs, No.2

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. That will involve going against some of the most skilled linebackers in the league, ones equally adept at stopping...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Two Atlanta Falcons Rookies To Watch This Preseason

Atlanta Falcons fans have no doubt that rookie QB Desmond Ridder will likely be the future of the franchise. The preseason has not even arrived yet, and some people are saying Ridder will possibly go into the season as the Falcons starter. While that is yet to be proven, one thing is certain…Desmond Ridder is a player to watch this preseason.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Titans sign safety Josh Kalu, place 3 others on PUP list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed safety Josh Kalu to the roster and waived safety Rodney Clemons. The Titans also placed a trio of players on the physically unable to perform list Saturday as rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported for training camp. Veterans report Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Former Ole Miss shortstop Errol Robinson signed by Cardinals

Late Thursday night, former Ole Miss shortstop Errol Robinson was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals organization, after playing 43 games for the Sussex County Minors of the Frontier League in 2022. Robinson, a native of Boyds, Maryland, had a batting average of .312 with 22 stolen bases, ranking near...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
114
Followers
420
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy