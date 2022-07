La Purépecha is where you’ll find the best tacos in Santa Monica. The handmade corn tortillas are deep yellow, rough around the edges, and sturdy enough to support generous scoops of meat, guacamole, cilantro, and onions. Everything about this counter-service spot is thoughtful, from the free chips and pickled carrots, to the daily agua frescas. Step up your taco by making it a taconazo, which adds griddled cheese beneath your adobado or asada. For something even more substantial, Purépecha serves an excellent chilaquiles plate, and a solid machaca breakfast burrito.

SANTA MONICA, CA