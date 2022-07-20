Ceviche Project

If you want dinner in a hurry but you're not the plan-ahead type, you might run into trouble if you don't remember to take something out of the freezer to thaw the night before. In such a case, shrimp can be your best friend. You can put frozen shrimp in a colander under cool running water — or, should you happen to have a salad spinner in the cupboard, the appliance can also be employed to help your shrimp thaw faster. Either way, your ice-cold crustaceans should be soft enough to cook in just a few minutes.

