Ceviche Project

At first glance, Mint Heights might seem like your garden variety casual Indian spot, but a few standout menu items take this place up a notch. Start with an order of crispy okra, which is one of our favorite okra dishes in Brooklyn. It comes in a huge pile and gets a salty, tangy kick from lemon juice and chaat masala. We also love the dahi vada, especially when it’s hot out. Mains here are pretty good across the board, but the one thing you absolutely must get is the crab curry. Imagine a deconstructed crab cake smothered in a velvety coconut-based sauce laced with mustard seeds, red chilies, and curry leaves. We’ve never had anything like it.
Comments / 0