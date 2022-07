LONG TIME AREA MUSIC EDUCATOR, PERFORMER, AND DIRRECTOR DIES. 76 of Cambridge Ohio went to his heavenly home July 9th, 2022. He was born June 3rd, 1946, in Cambridge, to James Richard “Dick” Simcox and Delilah Elizabeth “Dee” (Sayre) Simcox. Rich Graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio-Class of 1964. He attended Case Institute of Technology, Baldwin-Wallace College, and Graduated from Muskingum College with a Bachelor of Music – Cum Laude class of 1974. Rich also served in the US AIR FORCE from 1968 to 1972 as senior Instrumentalist at Scott AFB MO and in the Command Air Lift Band in MO.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO