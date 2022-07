Jason Aldean has been on a hot streak since late last year. The first installment of his double-album Macon, Georgia dropped last November. The second half hit shelves and streaming services in April. Since then, Aldean has topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart twice. First, he logged a number-one with “If I Didn’t Love You” a duet with Carrie Underwood. Then, he landed a second chart-topper with “Trouble With a Heartache.” Currently, his new single “That’s What Tequila Does” is climbing the charts.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO