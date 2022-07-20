ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke in Operating Rooms? Nurses Say NJ Can Help Their Health With New Rule

By Michael Symons
 3 days ago
TRENTON – Nurses hope New Jersey this fall will join the growing list of states with laws requiring hospitals and ambulatory care centers to have policies in place to evacuate surgical smoke from an operating room as soon as possible. They say surgical smoke is like cigarette smoke...

