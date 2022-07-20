ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okoboji, IA

Okoboji Mayor Issues Proclamation Recognizing City’s Centennial

Cover picture for the articleOkoboji, IA (KICD)– The City of Okoboji will be hitting...

City of Spencer To Conduct Study Floodplain Study in Green Instustrial Park

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its okay this week to conduct a floodplain study at the Green Industrial Park. Planning Director Alek Schulz says the current flood plain maps encompass at least parts of the Green Industrial area on the east side of town but the new maps that are set to be released in November will make it even less friendly which is why an additional study is going to be done to hopefully reduce some of the affected area.
Milford Readies for Pioneer Days

Milford, IA (KICD) — Milford Pioneer Days covers three days and kicks off Friday. Milford Commercial Club Member Susan Reiser says Saturday is a huge day. Sunday’s activities include both pancake and omelet breakfasts, a tractor ride, and bingo.
Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
Ashton cabins, Sibley pond on Osceola docket

SIBLEY—Proposed building projects along the Highway 60 expressway again received attention from the Osceola County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday, July 12 in Sibley. Ashton mayor Patrick DeVries returned to the board room to give an update on the proposal he received from a county resident to...
Electric Scooters One Step Reading Away From Being Fully Approved in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The reality of having electric scooters in Spencer is getting closer with only one hurdle left to clear. The ordinance accepting the regulations and contract with Bird Scooters passed the second of three readings Monday night but not before Councilman Brian Balk reported some positive thoughts on the devices.
Enticement of Minor Charge for Spirit Lake Man

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — 47 year old Chris Ingraham of Spirit Lake has been officially charged with Enticing a Minor Under 16 last week, according to court records. According to the criminal complaint filed at the beginning of the month, Ingraham allegedly attempted to solicit the minor for sex in February of 2020. Ingraham appeared in court to set a date for his arraignment which will be August 8th.
Newest Iowa Monitor Shows Worsening Drought Conditions

Portions of Cherokee, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties are still in Extreme Drought, according to the most recent Iowa Drought Monitor released on Thursday. Much of Buena Vista County is in Severe Drought, and portions of surrounding counties are all at least Abnormally Dry, and parts of all of them have both Severe and Moderate Drought.
Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
Archaeological Dig In NW Iowa Uncovers Items Possibly From Spirit Lake Massacre

(Spirit Lake, IA) — An archaeological dig in northwest Iowa has uncovered some items that are possibly from the Spirit Lake Massacre of 1857. State Archaeological Director John Doershuk supervised the four-week project. He says diggers found a gun flint that is exactly the type of weaponry that would have been used at that time. About three dozen settlers were killed in the battle with members of the Dakota tribe. Abbie Gardner was taken captive and released for a ransom a few months later. One student found a silver dime minted in 1899 – about the time Gardner had moved back to the area to live.
Robert “Bob” Knock, 91, of Melvin

Services for 91-year-old Robert “Bob” Knock of Melvin will be held on Wednesday, July 27th at 10:30 AM at the American Lutheran Church in Melvin. Visitation will be at the Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn on Tuesday, July 26th from 3 PM to 7 PM with the family present from 5 PM to 7 PM. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Camera Catches Glimpse Of Big Cat Near Big Spirit, DNR Says Probably A Bobcat

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Some people who live and vacation near Spirit Lake are a little concerned after a low-resolution video seemed to show some sort of big cat near the lake. This past week, a video was posted to a lakes area Facebook group. The video seemed to show a big breed of cat, which most people seemed to think was a mountain lion, near East Bay of Big Spirit Lake.
Bernard Fairchild, 86, of Spencer

Memorial services for 86-year-old Bernard Fairchild of Spencer will be Monday, July 25th, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer wtih burial at Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
Battle Creek Man Sentenced to Prison for Operating While Intoxicated

A Battle Creek man was sentenced to prison this week in Buena Vista County District Court for multiple operating while intoxicated offenses. In late March, 51-year-old Donald Wilson pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated Third or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison.
Carol Koehlmoos, 81, of Spencer

Funeral services for 81-year-old Carol Koehlmoos of Spencer will be Monday, July 25th, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of...
Hartley man jailed for pot, pipe, grinder

PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in...
