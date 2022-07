Back in 2014, while director James Gunn was on the promotional tour for “Guardians of The Galaxy,” he said that he was interested in making a “Thunderbolts” movie and got the nod from studio head Kevin Feige that it could be on the table if “Guardians” was successful. It’s now 2022, and Marvel is moving forward with that project without Gunn, who might have scratched that itch after making “The Suicide Squad” and the HBO Max series “Peacemaker.”

