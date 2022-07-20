ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of mom of 5

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is still searching for a 34-year-old man accused of killing the mother of two of his children. Captain Kevin Kentish called Wonell Jones a person of interest in the shooting death of Audora Williams. The 33-year-old mother of five was shot to death Tuesday in...

