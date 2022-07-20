Road repaving underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Workers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira began repaving the road after it underwent construction over the past couple of days.

“Now we won’t have pavement markings in place yet so it’ll be all black,” said Andy Avery, Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner. “so people need to pay attention and be careful since there won’t be good delineation as to where the lanes are.”

People in the community have been concerned with the road conditions throughout the city and are happy that riding around town will be a lot easier.

“I pretty much think like after it’s done it will be a lot smoother and people can get around better on their bikes and electric scooters for people who don’t have transportation,” said Amanda, an Elmira resident.

Avery says that he hopes that everything will be paved by the end of the week.

