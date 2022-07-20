ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Road repaving underway in Elmira

By Jack McShane
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuggO_0gmmAFVc00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Workers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira began repaving the road after it underwent construction over the past couple of days.

“Now we won’t have pavement markings in place yet so it’ll be all black,” said Andy Avery, Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner. “so people need to pay attention and be careful since there won’t be good delineation as to where the lanes are.”

Road and bridge construction continues across Twin Tiers

People in the community have been concerned with the road conditions throughout the city and are happy that riding around town will be a lot easier.

“I pretty much think like after it’s done it will be a lot smoother and people can get around better on their bikes and electric scooters for people who don’t have transportation,” said Amanda, an Elmira resident.

Avery says that he hopes that everything will be paved by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Bridge to be Closed for Joint Repairs

A bridge in the Town of Binghamton will be closed for a few weeks for repairs. According to Broome County officials, Pierce Creek Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, July 25th until approximately Monday, August 15th. The closure is for joint repair work. Pierce Creek Bridge is a county-owned bridge...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Ramp closure on I-99 in Painted Post starts next week

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers going through Painted Post should be ready to slow down for roadwork on the highway next week. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the ramp for Exit 13B, connecting I-99 to Denison Parkway West (SR352) will be closed starting July 25. Crews will be repairing a culvert, and the project is expected to end by the end of next week.
PAINTED POST, NY
WBRE

Heat Advisory: Several PA counties affected

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected. Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmira#Pennsylvania Avenue#Urban Construction#Traffic#Twin Tiers People#Nexstar Media Inc
FL Radio Group

Thursday Fire Destroys Ithaca Home

A home in Ithaca was destroyed during a Thursday evening fire. WENY reports the fire occurred around 6:30p on the 600 Block of West Buffalo Street. Fire crews battled flames at the vacant duplex for roughly three hours. No one was injured during the ordeal and the neighboring homes were spared from destruction.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! Fundraiser returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! Fundraiser was in full swing on Saturday at Corning Community College. Roughly 30 trucks were on site starting Saturday morning, along with an array of vendors and other entertainment. Food trucks were serving lunch to families, while a variety of service trucks also served as exhibits. The event is benefiting the Erwin Child & Family Center in Painted Post.
CORNING, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Watkins Glen (NY)

A little town between Niagara Falls and New York City, Watkins Glen is the ideal city to have a fun vacation experience in the Finger Lakes region. This city offers a wide assortment of activities for tourists, and it is built in such a way to keep its various visitors coming back for more.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM

Heat Advisory in effect Sunday for portions of the Southern Tier

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY EVENING…. WHAT…Heat index values up to 98 expected. WHERE…Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties. WHEN…From 1 PM to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Portions of the Twin Tiers are officially in a heat wave

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – After three days of excruciating heat, portions of the Twin Tiers are officially in a heat wave. The criteria for a heat wave in New York and Pennsylvania is three consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. According to data from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, Tuesday’s high was […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Road Work Crews Work to Stay Cool During Heat Wave

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Public Workers from Chemung County felt like they were working in an oven Thursday afternoon. They're not letting the heat stand in their way of getting projects done. In Chemung County, Public Works employees have been feeling the heat on the asphalt this week, working to...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

LECOM Elmira holds first day of classes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — LECOM’s Elmira campus held its first day of classes for the 2022 academic year on Friday. The majority of the students in the school are local to the area and the goal for them is to hope they return here to practice medicine in the area. “63% of our entering students […]
ELMIRA, NY
wskg.org

Binghamton school district reconsiders closing elementary school

The Binghamton City School District is reconsidering a proposal to shutter one of the city’s seven elementary schools. After pushback by parents, the district is now considering renovating the aging schools and keeping them all open. Amy Zieziula was one of about 30 people present at a Binghamton City...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Kids active shooter response training held in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A local self-defense company held a series of courses on Saturday to help adults and children best defend themselves in an active shooter situation. Pugh Self-Protection & Combatives held an active shooter training on Saturday to help children and adults understand and better prepare themselves in the event an active shooter […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy