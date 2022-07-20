ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Beach Park still polluted with Enterococcus bacteria

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacteria remain high and a health alert is still in effect for a beach park in Bonita Springs. The Florida Department of Health collected samples this week at Bonita Beach Park. The department is advising people to stay out of the water, but many people are ignoring the warning...

Bonita Springs Is a Nature Lover's Playground in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Its scenic coastal cities and barrier islands are some of Southerners favorite places to get away for a beach vacation, whether they're interested in deep sea fishing, shell hunting, or spending a long day relaxing in the sand. From sunny Fort Myers and Naples to remote Sanibel and Captiva, visitors have plenty to choose from when deciding on a destination. For nature lovers, Bonita Springs, located almost perfectly between Fort Myers and Naples, is a dream. Home to several state parks and natural preserves, not only does Bonita Springs offer beautiful beaches to explore but it also features mystical marshlands, forests, and rivers. Here are our favorite ways to explore Bonita Springs.
11-foot alligator removed from under Jeep at Rotonda West home

An alligator measuring more than 11 feet was found under a jeep late early Tuesday morning in Charlotte County. FWC workers removed the gator from a Rotonda West home in Charlotte County. An alligator measuring 11 feet, 2 inches with an attitude that didn’t like being moved. A homeowner in...
Collier County man arrested, accused of keeping wild animals as pets

A Collier County man was arrested after authorities said he was keeping exotic animals as pets in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Ariam Rodriguez Diaz, 30, faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of conservation-animals, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. An FWC...
Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets. On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's...
Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
Diver drowns at Naples golf course pond

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a death investigation at the 1800th block of Crestview Way lake in Naples. CCSO says the call came in around 1:03 PM Friday. According to CCSO, the person who died was diving into the lake and did not...
Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
Climate change prompts Cape Coral’s Mercola to stress biodynamic farming

In this Gulfshore Business report, while Florida is best known for growing oranges and strawberries, farming’s future may be in Cape Coral. Mercola Market is in Cape Coral off Pine Island Road, and Gulfshore Business got a crash course in biodynamic farming. Chief Business Officer, Ryan Boland, explained how...
Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
Marine wanted for desertion is a Lehigh Acres native

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The search is heating up for a Camp Pendleton Marine wanted for desertion, as investigators zero in on a specific location. Andrew Tyler Hall, 29, a machine gunner in the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton, disappeared in mid-February. “After about a month or...
