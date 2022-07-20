ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica man charged for endangering a woman & her children

WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhHlD_0gmm9kfl00

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged for allegedly endangering a woman and her children and then robbing her during an incident that took place on July 19 th .

Rome man charged for threatening Harpoon Eddie’s workers at knifepoint

According to police, around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a home on South Street regarding an argument. The victim told police that earlier in the day, she and 41-year-old Antonio Lawrence of Utica were in her vehicle driving, along with several of her children as passengers. The argument began to escalate and as she was driving, Lawrence allegedly then spit on her and then proceeded to punch her in the face with a closed fist.

This caused the vehicle to swerve, which caused the children inside to panic. Lawrence then allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone out of her hand, as well as her purse, which he removed several hundred dollars out of, before throwing both items out of the window.

Once home, the victim was able to get herself and her children away from Lawrence and called 911.

As officers arrived on the scene, Antonio Lawrence of Utica was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Utica Police Department and charged with the following:

  • Robbery in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony)
  • Five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

NYS police say man was stabbed during altercation in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation that took place in Marcy on July 22nd. Around 8:00 am on Friday, State Police and the Maynard Fire department arrived at an apartment at River...
MARCY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harassment, mischief charged in Oneida, police report

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests. • Christian R. Weismore, 21, of Oneida, was charged on July 18 with second-degree assault and third-degree mischief. • Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was issued appearance tickets on July 17 for seventh-degree possession of a...
ONEIDA, NY
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Charged for Utica Home Burglary

UTICA, NY – A 16-year-old Utica boy was arrested for an early July burgary at a residence on the 800 block of Jay Street. Police said the victims reported several electronics, pieces of jewelry, and cash were taken during a few hour time frame while they were away. “An...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Marcy, Suspect In Custody

Troopers say they were called to an apartment above the Empire Dance Center on River Road just before 8:00 Friday morning, where they found a 30-year-old Utica man with multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim was in a physical altercation with another man when he was stabbed with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
City
Utica, NY
Shore News Network

Man, 3-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Utica Fireworks Mishap

UTICA, NY – A man and a young child suffered serious injuries Wednesday night during a fireworks mishap on Rutgers Street. According to police, at approximately 10:15 PM, Utica Police Department and Utica Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Rutger Street regarding two injured parties in a fireworks incident.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: NBT Bank of Baldwinsville robbery suspect

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for help from our NewsChannel 9 viewers in finding a white man who is a suspect in robbing the NBT Bank of Baldwinsville, located at the intersection of Rt. 31 and Willett Parkway in the town of Lysander. The man was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man accused of stalking

WHITESBORO — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges for threatening people during a domestic dispute in Whitesboro late Tuesday night, according to the Whitesboro Police. Police said John Carlos-Soto, of Rome, threatened two people with a weapon during a dispute on Main Street in Whitesboro at about 11:23...
WHITESBORO, NY
informnny.com

Madison County Sheriff charge man with homicide

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been charged with multiple counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and Manslaughter after allegedly killing two people in a vehicle accident on July 20th. Around 12:38 pm on Wednesday, deputies arrived at the scene...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Violent Crime#Wutr Wfxv Wpny
cnycentral.com

"This was horrific" Madison County Sheriff reacts to fatal crash in Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Authorities say 35-year-old, Justin Haines is being charged with over six crimes including, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. The alleged killer was driving high on drugs and speeding when he drove his truck into a car killing 69-year-old, Deborah Sorrentino and her Mother, 92-year-old Pat Sorrentino Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

Shots fired sends man to Crouse Hospital

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, shots were fired on Saturday, July 23 around 2:53 a.m. at the 1100 block of South McBride Street in Downtown Syracuse. Officers say they found many casings and a vehicle that was hit by gunfire. Syracuse Police found a 27-year-old man with a...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

NYSP seeking assistance identifying woman in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are asking the public for their help identifying a woman they believe was involved in a fraudulent incident. According to New York State Police, the woman was captured on surveillance video at an AmeriCU Federal Credit Union on Thompson Road in the town of DeWitt. The video allegedly showed the woman using a stolen NYS license and AmeriCU debit card to cash a fraudulent personal check for $2,500.
DEWITT, NY
informnny.com

Syracuse man steals rescue vehicle and leads police on chase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Syracuse man has been arrested and is in custody after driving away in a stolen fire/rescue vehicle. Around 1:00 a.m. Friday, while the Syracuse Fire Department was on the scene of an ambulance call in...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Frog 104

Man and 3-Year-Old Girl Burned by Fireworks in Utica

Charges are possible, but not currently pending, after police were called to the scene of an accident involving fireworks in Oneida County. Officers from the Utica Police Department and emergency responders from the Utica Fire Department were called to the 300 block of Rutger Street at approximately 10:15pm on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after receiving a call about injuries caused by fireworks.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Utica Police investigate fireworks incident involving a 3-year-old girl

Utica, NY — A 32-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl were injured in an incident involving fireworks Wednesday night, according to Utica Police. Officers and firefighters from the Utica Fire Department were called to a house on the 300 Block of Rutger Street around 10:15 PM. The 3-year-old was found with minor burns.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two loaded handguns seized after man flees police checkpoint, authorities say

YORKVILLE — A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he fled from a law enforcement checkpoint with two loaded handguns late Thursday night, according to the Yorkville Police Department. Police said a STOP-DWI checkpoint was set up in the Village of Yorkville Thursday evening as part of an...
UTICA, NY
WWLP

Sheriff bomb unit identifies suspicious package

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the suspicious device that was found on Golf Course Rd on the morning of Thursday, July 21st. According to members of the Oneida County bomb unit, a “Homemade Firework” was found by City of Rome DPW workers in the dirt parking area […]
Big Frog 104

Arrest Made In Fatal Cazenovia Car Cash

An arrest has been made in a fatal, three-car crash in Cazenovia. It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 92 near West Lake Road. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Justin Haines of New Woodstock, NY was driving at a high rate of speed when he passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder of the road.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy