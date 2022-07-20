ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Fans are hot ticket item as people across Hampton Roads try to beat the heat

By Antoinette DelBel
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. – On one of the hottest days of the summer so far, many people stayed indoors to beat the heat.

Others were out shopping for AC units and fans to keep their homes cool.

From desk fans to pedestal fans, Taylor’s Do it Center in Norfolk most likely has it.

“You got a little desk fan that you put on your desk; of course, you got your regular box fan,” said David Price, the assistant manager at Taylor’s Do it Center. “Personally, I like these fans because they’re durable. They blow the wind out and last a long time.”

All different types of fans have been flying off the shelves this week.

“Even this week, we’re talking about at least 100,” said Price. “If you want to get modern with it, then they got the tower fan.”

As temperatures soar into the 90s with a heat index hitting triple-digits, customers filled the hardware store looking for affordable and sensible ways to stay cool.

“I get really super uncomfortable, and I sweat a lot because I do a lot of work,” said Nancy Kline of Norfolk.

Kline has AC in her home but says she also uses fans to keep the air flowing and the cost of her energy bill down.

“I use fans. We have ceiling fans in a lot of our rooms,” she said. “It’s more commonsensical than anything.”

Craig Bonney, of Norfolk, is also looking to save money to beat the heat. He said he’s on a fixed income and is in the market for a window air conditioner.

“We’re in the middle of getting central air put in but it’s not quick enough,” Bonney laughed.

While fans are the hot ticket item, the assistant store manager at Taylor’s said they’re fully stocked on fans and AC units.

“In the sweltering heat, I’m going to tell you, this is almost your best friend right here,” Price said pointing to a window air conditioner.

And with the heat expecting to climb even higher this weekend, some people are bracing themselves.

“Just playing it cool the best I can,” Bonney said.

If you do have to be outside, Kline has some advice.

“I hope everybody stays safe out there and remember to drink a lot, a lot of water,” she said.

Taylor’s Do it Center’s assistant manager told News 3 they’re fully stocked with AC window units and fans as they expect to see a surge in sales this weekend.

