Former Limestone Co. superintendent sentenced to prison in school fraud scheme

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery said former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a multi-million dollar school fraud case.

In February 2021, several education officials, including Former Athens Superintendent Trey Holladay , were indicted in a scheme where they allegedly defrauded the State of Alabama by claiming private school students were enrolled in a virtual Athens City Schools academy.

Prosecutors said they were planning to use up to $10 million in extra state aid, which is based on enrollment, to help fund construction projects, including a new Athens High School.

Federal prosecutors said the scheme netted $5.8 million for the Athens City Schools system and $1.1 million for Limestone County Schools. Each of the defendants agreed to pay back those funds to the Alabama State Department of Education.

Sisk pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in April and was the first of the defendants to be sentenced.

Sisk was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. Sisk was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $13,000 dollars in restitution.

A date for Sisk to report to prison has not yet been set.

Three other defendants in this case are scheduled for sentencing Thursday.

