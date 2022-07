HOWELL, Mich. — It's been more than four years since the day that took Julianna Ward-Brown's life and changed the lives of her family members forever. Julianna was on her way to a hockey event in Lansing when she was involved in a deadly crash on I-96. Not a day has gone by since the remaining members of the Ward-Brown family haven't thought about her.

HOWELL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO