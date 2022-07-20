ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

How inflation is impacting community health

By Mark Hiller
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8bWr_0gmm90Li00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s no secret that inflation is putting a strain on household budgets.

The impact of the slumping economy is taking a toll on community health.

Health is not just a matter of disease and infection. It includes physical, mental, and social well-being.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller looked at the problem with help from a local non-profit as well as a national community health expert.

Weekly food distribution happening outside Kistler Elementary School is something the CYC coordinates each Wednesday. This week, 150 containers of subs, macaroni salad, and pickles are handed out to families struggling to make ends meet, a struggle worsened by inflation taking a big bite out of family budgets.

“When you have to make those tough choices, something is going to suffer and that’s what we’re seeing now,” said Bill Jones.

Keystone College hosts STEM summer camp

United Way of Wyoming Valley President and CEO Bill Jones sees the toll the higher cost of living is taking on the 25,000 families his non-profit organization serves.

“It affects sleep. It affects attitude. It affects mood. We just heard this morning on a call that, you know, one of the concerns is more domestic, you know, violence,” Jones told Eyewitness News.

“It’s been really challenging for folks,” said Jane Chai.

Challenges that Jane Chai, MPH of Conduent Healthy Communities Institute said on the surface may sound unrelated to health, but factors like food insecurity, unstable housing, and unemployment have what she considers a significant impact.

“When you have all of those factors and you have increasing inflation where folks just can’t get to work because they can’t afford the gas, you know, that’s the foundation of health,” Chai explained.

While hard health data may be lacking on the existing downward economic turn, Chai makes a valid point.

“I think we can certainly look at past data to know that folks who are in need and that as their needs grow, their health is going to suffer,” Chai said.

It’s why United Way of Wyoming Valley and its member agencies are delivering a vital message to a community in need.

“There are things that can be done, you know, to help these families and the agencies are resources to the families,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

3-year-old battles rare virus after a tick bite

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s no secret that ticks are a big problem in Pennsylvania. Ticks are most commonly associated with the spread of Lyme disease. But the infection which ticks can cause goes deeper than that. Ticks are also to blame for a rare virus that’s affecting a growing number of Americans. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Biden likely infected by new, more contagious, COVID variant

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— President Biden contracted COVID-19 even though he’s double vaccinated and double boosted. The strain that infected him is likely the one that’s been most prevalent in recent weeks. It’s called BA.5 and seems to be the most contagious strain of COVID to date....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Families beating the heat in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sweltering heat has many of us searching for fun ways to cool off. It sure was hot Thursday with temperatures in the 90s. Many families beat the heat in Wilkes-Barre by splashing around with sweet treats. Under a scorching sun, families filled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial park […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bulldog Liquidators Grand Opening in Mount Pocono July 30th

Bulldog Liquidators Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Mt. Pocono. Where: 3430 Route 940, Suite 104, Mount Pocono, PA 18344. The Pocono Chamber of Commerce is excited to be partnering with Bulldog Liquidators to celebrate the grand opening of their second location here in Monroe County! All are invited to attend this celebration on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00AM to 11:00AM; the ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at 10:30AM when the doors to the new location will open for the first time!
MOUNT POCONO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Economy, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WBRE

What is polio and why is it so feared?

(NEXSTAR) – The United States has its first case of polio in nearly a decade after health officials in New York confirmed Thursday that an unvaccinated young adult had contracted the disease. The patient, a resident of Rockland County, had not traveled outside of the U.S. and developed paralysis,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Dept. of Health announces vaccine clinics at state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that they are partnering with the Department of Health (DOH) to help get more residents access to the COVID-19 vaccine in three state parks this summer. “DCNR is proud to again partner with the Department of Health to provide these opportunities to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Thousands Mourn Decorated Hero Thursday in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL – Thousands of people are mourning the loss of a heroic veteran in Mount Carmel. Decorated US Army veteran Ronald Spangler Jr. died in a crash on his way to work last week. The crash was on I-81 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County. Spangler was honored...
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Community Health#Health Data#Keystone College#Kistler Elementary School#Cyc#United Way#Eyewitness News#Mph
WBRE

President Biden battles with COVID

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The word of President Biden’s COVID battle comes just four months shy of his 80 birthday. The President is in an age bracket considered to be at the highest risk for severe COVID illness. We’ve heard from the start of the pandemic that people ages 65 and older are among the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops again in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania continues to see a fall in unemployment rates. The state’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reported that the rate dropped to 4.5% in June. While the national unemployment rate has not changed since March (3.6%), the commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Community reacts to President’s canceled visit

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sudden and unexpected cancellation of the visit of President Biden to Wilkes-Barre stunned and concerned people who had hoped to see the president. It also put the brakes on two days of preparation for a presidential visit to Wilkes University. President Biden was scheduled to speak here at the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Daily Voice

PA's Second Wawa Drive-Thru Coming To Lehigh Valley

Pennsylvania's second drive-thru-only Wawa convenience store is coming to the Lehigh Valley, WFMZ reports. The Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners approved the 2,030-square-foot development on Thursday, July 21, the news outlet says. It will be built at the Trexler Business Center. The drive-thru will hold about 18 cars and will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WBRE

Heat Advisory: Several PA counties affected

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected. Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Residents react to Wilkes-Barre neighborhood shootout

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two people are in custody following a shootout in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood Friday afternoon. The violence happened just one day after President Biden canceled his visit to the city to speak about community safety and crime-related issues. A positive COVID-19 test prevented President Biden from speaking in the Diamond City on […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Congressman Mike Kelly condemns Erie Reader op-ed; author stands by editorial

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Representative Mike Kelly held a news conference Friday morning to address an article from the Erie Reader that suggested Kelly received a pardon from former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election. Congressman Mike Kelly said he has never been on a pardon list. Nevertheless, the Erie County Democratic Chair stands by his […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pa. Dept. of Revenue warns businesses of new scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is warning Pennsylvanians of a new scam in which scammers are sending phony letters to business owners to trick them into turning over their accounting records. According to a release, these fake letters include the Department of revenue’s name and logo, leading owners to believe they are […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Retail theft crisis at an all-time high

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shoplifting has long been a concern of businesses but lately, that concern is at an all-time high. Retailers are losing thousands and thousands of dollars in inventory to theft. If you thought smash and grab crimes like this are increasing, you’re not wrong....
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy