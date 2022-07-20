ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A Guide to Outdoor Eating in Chicago

By Samantha Nelson
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith al fresco dining, beer gardens, or rooftop patios, Chicago is a splendid place to enjoy a meal or drink outdoors. When the weather cooperates, diners need to be ready to pounce or be filled with regret. During the pandemic,...

chicago.eater.com

Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: July 22-24

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. Support independent, Chicago-based artists and creators at the annual summer Market for Makers, where you can sample local food; peruse art, home goods and fashion; and mingle with friends –– all inside the gorgeous and historic Artifact Events center. July 23–24. marketsformakers.com.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Like Books? Stop By the Largest Discount Bookstore in Illinois

You if or someone you know loves to read then you are going to love this three-level discount book store with over 800,000 books for sale. Yup, OVER 800,000 books I mean looking at the photos you can spend all day in this discount book store. You can even take the train to visit the store since it's in Chicago. The store is located at 1564 N Milwaukee Ave in Chicago and really is something you have to see to believe. Myopic Books is the name of the store and has everything from fiction to non-fiction, science, religion and everything in ebterrn.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Enjoy Black Yacht Weekend with Meridian Private Yachts

Meridian Private Yachts, a family-owned business established by former electrician Clifton Bishop, is one of the Chicago corporations participating in Black Yacht Weekend. Clifton Bishop became hooked on yachting and used his savings as an electrician to purchase his first yacht. He now owns a fleet of six luxury yachts available for any occasion, photo shoots, and special events.
CHICAGO, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

20 photos of Chicago in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Suburban Chicago Bakery’s Drag Show Attracts Anti-LGBTQ Harassment

A far suburban bakery, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, plans to hold a family-friendly drag show this weekend which is expected to draw crowds of protesters and counter-protesters. Over the last few weeks, the owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills has received both in-person and online threats to her business, according to local police.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Bobby Flay beaten by Chicago chef

Chef Amanda Salas took him down with her beef stroganoff. When Chicago Chef Amanda Salas advanced to a showdown with famed chef Bobby Flay on his Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay,” she chose beef stroganoff as her weapon. And after each chef prepared their versions of the dish, a three-judge panel, doing a blind taste test chose Amanda’s. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the experience, and about her career as a Chicago chef, which includes a dozen years at the Rockit Bar and Grill and the Rockit Burger Bar in River North. Currently, she is culinary director for Edie’s All Day Cafe on north Wells Street.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Massive dinosaurs and dragons on their way to Chicago

Chicago’s a tough town. But how will residents of our fair city react when confronted with some of the most terrifying creatures our planet has ever known? Find out when Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, stomps into Chicago for the first time. The interactive event will...
CHICAGO, IL
thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Fajita Pete’s Opening Five New Locations Throughout Chicagoland

Fajita Pete’s, a Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is getting ready to open five next locations in Chicagoland through a new franchise agreement. The new locations will come from longtime Chicago couple turned restaurant entrepreneurs Teddy Wyder and Veronica Rivero. After a business partner in Texas raved about Fajita Pete’s after every visit, the pair contacted the head of Fajita Pete’s franchising. The two will open their first location in the second quarter of 2023. The new deal brings the total number of Fajita Pete’s, including awarded units, to just north of 100.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Outliers Apparel sells stand-out clothing on Ridge Road

LANSING, Ill. (July 22, 2022) – Reginald Jones always wanted to become an entrepreneur and own his own business. So much so that he once wrote an affirmation card for himself that read: “I will have a storefront in 2021.”. That dream came true for Jones after he...
LANSING, IL

