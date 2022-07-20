ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee to host state's 2nd college bowl ever

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SNsi_0gmm8VPx00

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's second college bowl ever will be held at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, scheduled for Nov. 19 at Raabe Stadium.

One team from the NCAA Division III Midwest Conference will face off against one team from the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Verona High School in the Madison suburbs was the first to hold a college bowl in our state, back in November of 2021. The Culver's Isthmus Bowl featured teams from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Visit Milwaukee thinks Milwaukee's bowl will bring in $140,500 in economic impact and an attendance of about 1,000 people.

Ticket prices are set at $15.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin basketball announces date for 2022 I-94 Rivalry game

Wisconsin may have a rivalry with Minnesota in football, but one of its longest rivalries in basketball is returning in 2022. The team announced when it will be playing the I-94 Rivalry on Thursday. Wisconsin will be playing Marquette on Dec. 3 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Badgers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Milwaukee’s PBA League team changed its name

Way back in early 2020, Milwaukee got its very own Professional Bowlers Association league team. Following thousands of mostly-beer-related name suggestions, Milwaukee’s PBA league team was officially dubbed the Brew City Ballers. A team was drafted, they competed, and life went on as usual. Admittedly, we kind of forgot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
College Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
wuwm.com

Menominee Nation joins attempt to open casino in Kenosha, Evers reacts

The Menominee Nation has announced that it's the Native American tribe in Wisconsin helping the Seminole Tribe of Florida try to open an off-reservation casino in Kenosha. The Menominee made the announcement Wednesday, just hours after the Village Board in Bristol OK'd giving a company linked to the Seminole up to two years to buy 60 acres for the project just west of I-94.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Bowl#Verona High School#Culver
TMJ4 News

Brewers edge Rockies 6-5 in 13, extend their NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE — Hunter Renfroe rescued the Milwaukee Brewers when they were one strike away from a fourth consecutive defeat. Luis Urías and Brent Suter took over from there and helped the Brewers extend their NL Central lead Friday night with a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies in 13 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Brewers agree to 5-year Ashby deal through 2027, add McGee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee agreed Saturday to a five-year contract through 2027, and the NL Central leaders made a short-term addition in former San Francisco reliever Jake McGee. Ashby's deal includes club options for 2028 and 2029. The 23-year-old is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Proton therapy for cancer patients will soon be available in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— In just about two years, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin will be home to the first location where proton therapy will be available to Wisconsinites battling cancer. Dr. Christopher Schultz has been with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin for 32 years. He now sits...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy