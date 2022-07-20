ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to School supply drive brings financial relief to Middle Tennessee families

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — From gas to groceries and even school supplies, prices continue to climb.

Unfortunately, inflation will have a big impact on back-to-school shopping, with parents spending more than in years past.

Despite the heat, volunteers with the United Way of Greater Nashville, the Tennessee Titans and Piedmont Natural Gas got to work by packing thousands of backpacks filled with donated school supplies.

Donations from the 14th annual Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive will get to 14,000 students to start the year.

The National Retail Federation predicts that back-to-school spending in 2022 will total nearly $37 billion.

Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items — about $15 more than last year.

This is why volunteers say this school supply drive is much needed in this day and age. The United Way predicts basic school supplies can cost parents an average of $200 per child.

"For a family who's maybe struggling to make rent or pay that utility bill, an extra $200 is — that is a big burden to put on them. So, to be able to take that burden off, to give those kids those brand-new supplies, then everybody loves to start the new school year. It's just a great way to wrap our arms around them and show our community that we care about them," said Courtney Barlar, chief development officer with United Way of Greater Nashville.

More than 1,500 individuals representing 78 teams purchased enough supplies to distribute to 14,000 students in need in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Robertson and Williamson counties.

"We are the volunteer stay; we love to give back 4,000 extra bags and even more supplies rolling in today. It's just it's amazing to see how people have come out and supported our local students," Barlar said.

The United Way will partner with the school districts for distribution events where parents can pick up free school supplies.

For more information on when and where the events will take place, call 211 or visit the United Way website.

Nashville community group preparing hygiene kits for students who experience homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend the Community Resource Center will start putting together kits for Nashville students who experience homelessness. Kits are distributed throughout the year, and every student enrolled in the National Center for Homeless Education's McKinney-Vento program receives one. The boxes have shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste and a toothbrush.
NASHVILLE, TN
Need shots before your kid heads to school? Metro Health can help with that.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department will host shot clinics for shots needed for students before they enter the school year. Families are encouraged to bring the student’s vaccination records to the clinic. Students who are uninsured, have healthcare coverage that does not cover immunizations and those covered by TennCare are eligible to receive their immunizations.
NASHVILLE, TN
