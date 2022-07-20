ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is In The Airstream: Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Snap With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

By Carly Tennes
 3 days ago
Source: Mega

Love is in the airstream!

On Tuesday, July 19, country artist Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her and her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, smooching after spending what she called “the best summer ever” traveling across the nation in their caravan nicknamed “The Sheriff.”

“Meet me in Montana forever,” the star captioned the post, which also featured several photos of her and her pals enjoying their vacation.

Source: @mirandalambert/Instagran

“Thanks to Gwennie’s family for the great hang and high note to end on,” the musician continued, referencing singer, Gwen Sebastian, who also joined the road trip.

BETTER TOGETHER: MIRANDA LAMBERT DOESN'T CARE WHAT PEOPLE THINK OF HER & BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN'S MARRIAGE: 'HE LOVES ME FOR ME'

Lambert’s exciting summer outing – and her adorable kiss with McLoughlin — comes shortly after the country icon told People she planned to spend July traveling for fun after years of performing on the road.

“It’s really about balance of life and work for me right now,” the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer told the publication in June. “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life.”

While the star clarified that she has gotten “the boring months off,” it seems the musician wanted a change of pace, seemingly looking to enjoy the summery weather.

“I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’” she continued. “So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream.”

Source: Mega

Beyond laying out her summer travel plans, Lambert also spoke candidly about her romance with McLoguhlin, who she wed in January 2019 after dating for less than three months.

"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she explained, adding that McLoughlin “jumped right into this lifestyle.”

“There's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh,” she quipped.

It seems the pair managed to work through the adjustment period, with Lambert sharing just how happy she is in her relationship.

"It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me," she gushed. "It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."

Comments

Melba Stevenson
3d ago

Happy for you Miranda you have found the right man for you stay true to each other. You never have look so happy and glowing. Never looked like this when you was with Blake be happy and don't let no one still your joy. J Texas

10
Ruth
2d ago

She looks so happy !!!! She just glows I’m so happy for them….Brandon is the best thing that ever happened to her ……

5
