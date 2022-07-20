ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Woman Allegedly Pours Beer on MBTA Bus Driver, Bites and Spits at Police

By Mike Pescaro
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boston woman is accused of dousing an MBTA bus driver with beer in Dorchester, then biting and spitting at officers during and after her arrest. MBTA Transit Police say 24-year-old Shatia Butler and a 16-year-old male from Roxbury were part of a "disorderly group" on a bus Tuesday night. Butler...

