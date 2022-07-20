ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari Dishes On Using Instagram Like A Dating App, Says She'll Only Slide Into 'Verified' DMs

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari has been getting innovative when it comes to being back out on the dating scene. The former Laguna Beach star revealed she uses Instagram as her go to dating app — and she's had quite a few guys in her DMs!

Source: uncommon james/mega

“My DMs have essentially been my dating app,” Cavallari dished during her Tuesday, July 19, appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. “I’ve actually been on quite a few dates."

After host Amanda Hirsch asked The Hills alum if she'll only respond to verified accounts, she said, “Yeah, no, unfortunately. Sorry, I’m only gonna go for the verified!”

“I can’t filter through all of my DMs, but I can see those blue checkmarks, honey!” Cavallari laughed, adding that her perfect man would be “a businessman who no one knows.”

“I have gone on a date with a businessman in Nashville, actually,” the former MTV star explained. “But we’ll see. I don’t like people that often, and I’m pretty picky, I guess, but I’m not gonna settle. I’m gonna stay picky."

Following her divorce from Jay Cutler, with whom she shares children Camden, Saylor and Jaxon, the blonde beauty dated podcaster Jeff Dye for five months.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, LISA RINNA & MORE CELEBS DRESS TO THE NINES AT THE 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS — PICS!

Source: uncommon james/mega

“And then Jeff, who wasn’t known, I dated Jeff for five, six months right after that other guy,” Cavallari said. “And then I didn’t date at all for a while.”

Luckily, despite having her life be blasted to the public for the better part of her life, she's finding a bit of privacy. "I’ve been pretty able to keep things on the DL lately, which is nice,” she said, adding that she was casually “dating someone for a couple months” while she “continued to go on other dates.”

As OK! previously reported, Cavallari spilled the beans that she and old flame Stephen Colletti may have been getting closer in recent months. "We lost touch a little bit when I was married. I was with my ex for 10 years. So it had at least been 10 years since we had seen each other," the reality star dished. "So anyways, we went to dinner, we had a lot of fun ... Do we tell the whole story? We may or may not have kissed."

OK! Magazine

Chelsea Handler Hints At What Went Wrong In Jo Koy Relationship: 'I Have To Choose Myself'

Chelsea Handler is opening up about what led to her and Jo Koy calling it quits after almost one year together. The comedian, 47, discussed her recent breakup on the Thursday, July 21, episode of the “We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle” podcast, explaining she had to walk away from their loved-up romance because she was bending too much to make it work and didn't want to inevitably break as the result.
Kristin Cavallari
Lisa Rinna
Stephen Colletti
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Lied When She Claimed Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Over Flower Girl Dresses, Claims New Book

The saga between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton just got more complicated. In Tom Bower's juicy new royal biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the author recounts the famous fight the ladies had over flower girl dresses for the Sussexes' 2018 wedding — and he insists the Suits alum was the one who made Kate cry, not the other way around, as Meghan has claimed.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Cool & Casual: Suri Cruise Sports Vintage-Inspired Look While Going To The Movies During NYC Heatwave

Suri Cruise, daughter of actor Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes, was spotted taking a trip to the movies with a friend in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 20. The 16-year-old star kept it cool and casual, rocking a ‘70s-esque look amid New York City’s sweltering 93-degree temps. She paired a minimalist white T-shirt with dark blue detailing alongside classic denim shorts, completing the summer-y, vintage-inspired ensemble with blue Converse and a pair of subtle earrings.
OK! Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson To Undergo $13K Weight-Loss Surgery Alongside BF Dralin Carswell

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is about to make a big change, as she will undergo weight-loss surgery, her manager revealed to Page Six on Wednesday, July 20. According to the outlet, the reality star, 16, will be flying to New York City in August to get the procedure done. Thompson will receive a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve from Steven Batash, a weight loss doctor.
OK! Magazine

How Has Britney Spears' Relationship With Teenage Sons Changed Since Moving To Ex Kevin Federline's Neighborhood?

Britney Spears' relationship with her two teenage sons seemed to do a complete 180 within a few short weeks. Though it was rumored that the Princess of Pop had a strained relationship with the kids she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, back in June — resulting in them opting out of her wedding to Sam Asghari — everything apparently changed when the newlyweds moved to their neighborhood.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

