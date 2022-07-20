Kristin Cavallari Dishes On Using Instagram Like A Dating App, Says She'll Only Slide Into 'Verified' DMs

Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari has been getting innovative when it comes to being back out on the dating scene. The former Laguna Beach star revealed she uses Instagram as her go to dating app — and she's had quite a few guys in her DMs!

“My DMs have essentially been my dating app,” Cavallari dished during her Tuesday, July 19, appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. “I’ve actually been on quite a few dates."

After host Amanda Hirsch asked The Hills alum if she'll only respond to verified accounts, she said, “Yeah, no, unfortunately. Sorry, I’m only gonna go for the verified!”

“I can’t filter through all of my DMs, but I can see those blue checkmarks, honey!” Cavallari laughed, adding that her perfect man would be “a businessman who no one knows.”

“I have gone on a date with a businessman in Nashville, actually,” the former MTV star explained. “But we’ll see. I don’t like people that often, and I’m pretty picky, I guess, but I’m not gonna settle. I’m gonna stay picky."

Following her divorce from Jay Cutler, with whom she shares children Camden, Saylor and Jaxon, the blonde beauty dated podcaster Jeff Dye for five months.

“And then Jeff, who wasn’t known, I dated Jeff for five, six months right after that other guy,” Cavallari said. “And then I didn’t date at all for a while.”

Luckily, despite having her life be blasted to the public for the better part of her life, she's finding a bit of privacy. "I’ve been pretty able to keep things on the DL lately, which is nice,” she said, adding that she was casually “dating someone for a couple months” while she “continued to go on other dates.”

As OK! previously reported, Cavallari spilled the beans that she and old flame Stephen Colletti may have been getting closer in recent months. "We lost touch a little bit when I was married. I was with my ex for 10 years. So it had at least been 10 years since we had seen each other," the reality star dished. "So anyways, we went to dinner, we had a lot of fun ... Do we tell the whole story? We may or may not have kissed."