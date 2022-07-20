ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Milk Makeup Sale! — Shop Now

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: Milk Makeup

Beauty brand Milk Makeup is having its Friends and Family Sale, and it is the perfect opportunity to stock up on many of its viral beauty products.

Their biggest sale of the year began July 17 and will end on July 23. Beauty lovers can save up to 25% off on all orders worth $45 or more. All they need to save is the code MILKFAM at checkout. Not only can you save up to 25% off, but there is a 7-piece gift set if you spend $100 or more. The gift set includes the following products: a RISE Mascara sample, the Hydro Grip Primer sample, the Cooling Water sample, a Vegan Milk Moisturizer sample, the Milk Makeup Headband and a full-size Glitter Makeup Bag+ a full-size Lip + Cheek in Werk.

The vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand is a favorite amongst beauty influencers and social media creators. The brand was created by fashion and beauty industry vets Mazdack Rassi, product developer and COO Dianna Ruth, seasoned Milk Girl and creative director Georgie Greville, and beauty + fashion editor and E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. The four industry professionals created a brand that not only fit the demand for eco-friendly and vegan beauty products — but one designed for self-expression.

Milk Makeup products have been used by popular makeup educators such as Jacki Aina. If you've ever seen a makeup tutorial using Milk products, but you've been reluctant to try it, now is the perfect time to add a few items to your cart and save during the sales event.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Milk Makeup products!

