Glassboro, NJ

Glassboro High students are planting the seeds to success with a student run farm stand this summer

By Tom Kretschmer
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
Roadside stands are a sight familiar to many motorists in New Jersey all summer long. But one in Glassboro packs an educational punch. The student-run farm stand, right in front of Glassboro High School, teaches students the basics of business and supply and demand.

Barb Jones, a teacher at Glassboro High, says, "This prepares the students from the workplace with customer service skills. They're doing all the math in their head with no calculators. They have to display and source the produce themselves."

Mark Silverstein, the Superintendent of Glassboro Public Schools, says "It's a really innovative program to get kids experience before they enter the workforce."

He says even supply chain issues that are affecting the food market in the country are teaching moments for these students. "The first week they had a problem getting products. So what's happening in a macro sense in the country is happening locally and they had to adjust what they're selling. That's experience."

Weekly customer Charles Devuono from Glassboro says, "I think they're learning how to interact with people and how to use real cash money without a calculator. I think it's great for them to deal with. I try to support them when I can."

The stand runs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through August 4th from 10 am to 4 pm. It's located at the front of Glassboro High School on Bowe Blvd in Glassboro, NJ.

