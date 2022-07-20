ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Domes at The Oval XP new experience will "Blow Your Mind"

By Alicia Vitarelli
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJaXp_0gmm88Rj00

If you've driven or walked by The Oval XP and wondered what's inside those two massive, white domes, we got a sneak peek!

Inside, there are brand new, never-before-seen, 360-degree immersive audio and visual experiences that the creator, a Temple University grad and Media, Delaware County native says will absolutely "blow your mind."

"My personal favorite is the beginning when you walk in and you are just starting to understand the scope of it," says Will Horrocks, from Our People Entertainment. "It's one thing to see it from the outside, but it's another thing to see the incredible imagery wrapping around inside. It can be a next level, out-of-this world experience. A lot of folks walk out of there saying, 'I cannot believe the visuals, the capabilities and the possibilities that can be done there. It's awe inspiring!"

The domes officially debuted Wednesday.

The smaller one offers health and wellness programming.

The larger one will have movies, musical performances, family-friendly programming and a variety of different experiences that you will be fully immersed in.

"One in particular that we did already announce is the Dome of the Dead experience, which is going to be a celebration of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead."

Dead in the Dome is on tap for July 28th and 29th.

Again, it's just one of many experiences scheduled for the next few weeks.

The Domes at the Oval XP are here through August 21st.

Some of the programming is free, but other events you do have to register for.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Garcia
mainlinetoday.com

Two Fourteen Is an Exceptional Dining Experience in Media

Recently revamped, Media’s classy Two Fourteen is yet another culinary hotspot brought to the area by two Main Line restaurateurs. A pair of well-respected, multitalented restaurateurs have joined forces to bring yet another exceptional dining experience to Media. With La Belle Epoque, Tap 24 and Sterling Pig already under his belt, Loïc Barnieu has partnered with House’s Mike Hackett, transforming the former Diego’s Cantina & Tequila Bar into Two Fourteen (its name is its address).
MEDIA, PA
PhillyBite

Phillies New Popcorn Inspired By Chickie’s & Pete’s

You're probably wondering: "What does Philly Pop taste like?" Thankfully, this new snack has been inspired by the crab fries that are a staple at Philadelphia's iconic sports stadium. This corn snack has a tangy white cheddar flavor and signature seasoning from AramarkSports. If you've been waiting for the Philly Pop to come to Citizen Bank Park, you've come to the right place!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domes#The Dome#The Oval#Temple University#The Grateful Dead
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown's Main Street Inn bought by Folino Estate Winery owners

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Main Street Inn, long a stop for families visiting Kutztown University or on business or pleasure in Berks County, has new owners. And they want to add a touch of Italy. The eight-room Victorian bed and breakfast at 401 W. Main St. – in the heart of...
KUTZTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
norristown.org

Summer Concert Series at Elmwood Park!

The Norristown Recreation 2022 Summer Concert Series is here!. Every Sunday from June to August, a different band/group takes the stage at the Elmwood Park bandshell for a FREE concert at 7 p.m. Bring some chairs and snacks and enjoy the great entertainment. Here is the 2022 roster:. July 24-...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: Family Attorney Says New Video Confirms 2 Young Black Girls Were Snubbed By Character At Theme Park

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — A new video and additional details were released Friday showing another angle after a video went viral claiming a character at Bucks County’s Sesame Place refused to high-five two young Black girls. Earlier this week, Jodi Brown, the mother who took the original video, said the character Rosita was walking a parade route, high-fiving and hugging other children, but intentionally ignored her daughter and niece. Brown believes it was because of the color of their skin, but Sesame Place officials though are claiming it was a misunderstanding. Civil rights activists plan to “shut down” Sesame Place in Langhorne...
LANGHORNE, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy