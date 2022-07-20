ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple injured after plane makes emergency landing in Birmingham

By AJ Holliday, Jen Cardone
 3 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At least six people are injured after a plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced severe turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Once landed, the flight was safely taxied to the gate.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the American Airlines flight departed Tampa on time and made the emergency landing in Birmingham at approximately 3:18 p.m., having flown for an hour and 42 minutes.

There were reportedly 56 passengers on the plane, 10 of whom were medically evaluated. Four passengers and two flight attendants were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries according to an airport spokesperson.

