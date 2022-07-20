ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson ruled competent to stand trial for alleged murder of Gabe Cooley

By Frank Cardenas
 3 days ago
Billy Ferguson — the man accused of killing Gabe Cooley at the Calallen Walmart in 2020 — was ruled competent to stand trial following a hearing Wednesday.

28th District Court Judge Nanette Hassette ruled on the matter two days after KRIS 6 News reported jailhouse phone recordings of Ferguson's conversations with family members would be used in Wednesday's hearing.

Prosecutors said Ferguson allegedly admitted to family and friends that he intentionally committed the crime in August 2020 in those calls, and has been trying to stall the legal proceedings against him.

Ferguson's trial date has been set for Sept. 12.

