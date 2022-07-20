ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho’s Russ Fulcher opposed bill to protect same-sex marriage. Mike Simpson supported it

By Kevin Fixler
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Idaho U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher joined the majority of U.S House Republicans who opposed a bill that would guarantee marriage rights to same-sex couples, after concerns grew over the last month that the U.S. Supreme Court could seek to overturn protections for marriage equality.

The state’s two GOP U.S. representatives, Fulcher and Mike Simpson, split their votes Tuesday on the proposed law, known as the Respect for Marriage Act , which the House overwhelmingly passed with bipartisan support. All House Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

Simpson, 71, who for more than two decades has represented eastern Idaho and part of Boise, was one of 47 Republicans to support the bill. Another 157 House Republicans opposed it. The national Republican Party issued no guidance to members for how to vote on the bill, according to news reports .

Both of Idaho’s House incumbents are up reelection in November. Fulcher, 60, is running for his third term in the 1st Congressional District seat, which encompasses western and North Idaho, while Simpson is seeking his 13th term to represent the 2nd Congressional District.

Fulcher’s office and campaign didn’t respond to interview requests from the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday. But he issued a statement on Facebook on Tuesday night that took aim at H.R. 8404, saying the bill reflected the Democratic Party “resorting to fearmongering.” He also questioned the amount of review it received in the House Judiciary Committee, where the bill was introduced on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5mJk_0gmm7szP00
U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher

“H.R. 8404 unnecessarily inserts the heavy hand of the federal government where it is not needed, creating a scenario where Idaho may be forced to recognize an evolving definition of marriage according to other states,” Fulcher said. “Democrats are desperate to change the conversation from record high gas prices and runaway inflation — so they are resorting to fearmongering.”

Simpson, meanwhile, told the Statesman in an emailed statement that he supported the basis of the bill.

“I voted to uphold Supreme Court precedent for American adults to marry without regard to gender, race, or ethnicity,” Simpson said. “Marriage in one state will continue to be recognized and legitimate in every other state.”

Fears that the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court would target same-sex marriage protections have followed after its decision to overturn a pair of landmark rulings, including Roe v. Wade, that previously established the constitutional right to an abortion.

In an opinion on the abortion decision, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that the court should reconsider other prior decisions, including the rights to contraception, same-sex sexual activities and gay marriage, labeling each ruling “demonstrably erroneous.”

“We have a duty to ‘correct the error’ in those precedents,” Thomas wrote .

Fulcher’s vote instantly drew criticism from Idaho Democrats, including his congressional opponent in the November general election, in addition to a Libertarian challenger.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea in a statement Tuesday night called Fulcher’s vote “appalling.”

“While Democrats have once again voted to protect Idahoans’ rights, many Republicans are actively trying to make it possible to take away our freedoms — whether that’s the freedom to marry the person you love or the freedom to make your own health care decisions,” Necochea said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwW7U_0gmm7szP00
U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho. Leah Herman

Simpson in his statement to the Statesman countered such claims.

“Democrats have nothing to show for their time in the majority and are wasting precious floor time on bills that make absolutely no changes to existing law, rather than addressing real problems like sky high gas prices and crippling inflation in our country,” he said. “I hope House leadership can now get serious and propose legislation that will actually provide much needed relief for the American people.”

LGBTQ rights ‘on the ballot’

Fulcher’s congressional opponents in November blasted his vote against the bill. Democrat Kaylee Peterson, of Eagle, and Joe Evans, a Libertarian Party candidate, of Boise, are each challenging the two-term incumbent for his seat.

“Russ Fulcher is putting the very rights and freedoms of Idaho citizens at risk,” Peterson said in a statement. “His vote against marriage equality is just one more example of how out of touch he is with Idaho values. Once again, Fulcher has voted in favor of extreme government intrusion into our homes and jeopardized the safety and stability of our communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TYvU_0gmm7szP00
U.S. House 1st Congressional District Democratic candidate Kaylee Peterson, of Eagle. Courtesy Kaylee for Congress campaign

“It’s definitely a right, and the state has an obligation to protect that right,” Evans, who said he would have supported the bill, told the Statesman by phone. “It’s the right to the pursuit of happiness, and whatever that means to the individual is sacrosanct. The state has no power to take that away from anyone. No one person has the ability to take that from anyone else, and as a result they cannot delegate the state to take that away.”

David Roth, of Idaho Falls, also is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, 71, a four-term incumbent, for his seat. Roth, 40, is believed to be the only U.S. Senate nominee in the country in November’s general election who is openly gay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMivD_0gmm7szP00
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate David Roth, of Idaho Falls. Courtesy Roth for Idaho

“House Republicans just voted to DENY the right to marriage equality,” Roth wrote on Twitter Tuesday . “Now that LGBTQ+ rights are so clearly on the ballot, it’s more important than ever … to support the ONLY openly gay nominee for U.S. Senate.”

High-ranking Democrats, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, also criticized Republicans such as Fulcher who voted against the bill. Buttigieg, 40, is the nation’s first-ever openly gay Cabinet member confirmed by the U.S. Senate, marrying his partner in 2018.

“It’s 2022, and 157 House Republicans just voted against marriage equality,” Buttigieg posted to Twitter Tuesday . “That’s where they come down on this issue. In 2022.”

It is unclear if Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate will be able to bring the Respect for Marriage Act to the floor, possibly lacking the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster. The upper chamber of Congress is split evenly between Democrats — plus independents who support their political platform — and Republicans.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, posted to Twitter Wednesday that he was working with colleagues, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, to rally Republican votes. Baldwin, who is a lesbian, became the first openly gay woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1999, before doing the same in the U.S. Senate, in 2013.

“This legislation is so important,” Schumer wrote. “I’m working with Sen. Baldwin, one of our Senate leaders on this bill, to get the necessary Republican support to pass it in the Senate.”

Comments / 24

Mike O
3d ago

the Supreme Court is not allowed to make laws. oy to interpret the law! that's why Roe was overturned. just like same sex marriage, marijuana and alcohol, all these afall under the 10th Amendment giving individual states to make their own laws on these subjects!

Reply(1)
6
Time Traveler
3d ago

Religion does not belong in politics people regardless of your personal religious beliefs. How would Christians like if the majority of our lawmakers were from The Church of Satan, could happen one day.You cannot let religion in . You also cannot deny People the pursuit of happiness or infringe on their civil liberties. We hold these truths to be sacred & undeniable; that all men are created equal & independent, that from that equal creation they derive rights inherent & inalienable, among which are the preservation of life, & liberty, & the pursuit of happiness. This statement is directly from the Declaration Of Independence. Keep religion out of it or you are going to open future generations up to great injustices and civil right abuses.

Reply
7
Related
Idaho Statesman

Crimes of ‘violent rage’: Boise man, 52, sentenced for beating two men in one night

After pleading guilty to counts of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in May, a Boise man was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison on Thursday. Lance Garver, now 52, punched and kicked Steven Ochoa, 68, during a drunken altercation on Dec. 10, 2020. Ochoa went into a coma and died about three weeks later. The same night, in the same home, Garver also battered Cameron Bilbrey, 27, leaving him with broken bones in his face. Bilbrey later died, though not directly from those injuries.
BOISE, ID
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Boise, ID
CNN

Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington presiding over a U.S. House committee comprised largely of Democrats intent on exposing former President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. As the cowboy fest roared back home, Cheney railed against Trump’s failures. “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office,” she said during Thursday’s hearing. Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland competing in the steer wrestling competition, was not moved.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Simpson
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
David Roth
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tammy Baldwin
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Marriages#Politics State#Racism#U S House#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#Gop#Democrats#Facebook#The Democratic Party
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
Fox News

House committee approves first assault weapons ban bill in decades

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday moved a bill banning assault weapons forward, but it’s unclear if the legislation has enough support to pass a floor vote. Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Henry Cuellar of Texas have said they won’t support the bill, while Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have said they are open to voting for a ban, according to The Hill. House Democrats have a four-vote margin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
295
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy