ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Larry Hogan snubs Republican victor in Maryland, escalating Trump proxy war

By Ari Hawkins
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rCHP_0gmm7r6g00
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has served two terms, remains highly popular in a state where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans 2-to-1. | Julio Cortez/AP Photo

Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland signaled on Wednesday that he opposed the gubernatorial candidate backed by Donald Trump, the latest escalation of a proxy war between the term-limited Republican governor and the former president.

Hogan, whose exit from office represents one of the best pickup opportunities for Democrats in November, said that Trump “selfishly colluded” with a Democratic funding group to back state Del. Dan Cox in a move that could cost Republicans a governorship this fall.

“Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate,” Hogan wrote on Twitter . “He’s selfishly colluded with national Democrats to cost us a Governor’s seat in Maryland where I ran 45 points ahead of him. He’s fighting for his ego. We’re fighting to win, and the fight goes on.”

The tweet comes after Cox clinched a victory in his primary battle on Tuesday, defeating former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, a moderate who was backed by Hogan. Cox could face Wes Moore, a political newcomer and bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, as his Democratic opponent in the general election.

Cox’s win was praised by Trump loyalists and is being viewed by some as part of a broader battle between two competing visions for the party.

Trump was among those who praised the victory, and he also took aim at Hogan just before the race was called, saying: “RINO Larry Hogan’s Endorsement doesn’t seem to be working out so well for his heavily favored candidate. Next, I’d love to see Larry run for President!”

But the win also excited some on the other side of the aisle, after the campaign got a boost from an unlikely source: the Democratic Governors Association, which touted Cox’s pro-Trump record and policies in a strategy aimed at making Democratic candidates more desirable in the general election.

“Ultimately, Democrats want to run against the weakest candidate,” Democratic strategist Don Calloway said on MSNBC on Wednesday, saying that Cox is “crazy enough to be repulsive to the moderate or undecided voter.”

A Trump loyalist, Cox called former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” after he certified election results for Joe Biden during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Cox also reportedly arranged buses to Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, where the then-president urged his supporters to march to the Capitol.


Cox’s positions have raised tensions with more moderate members of the party, including Hogan.

During the early days of the pandemic, Cox called for the governor’s impeachment over stay-at-home orders and other measures aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19. Cox alluded to the rivalry during his victory speech on Tuesday.

“We will never again give over our bodies, our churches and our businesses to a lockdown state,” Cox said.

Hogan, who has served two terms, remains highly popular in a state where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans 2-to-1. A recent poll from Goucher College showed that 84 percent of Democrats would not consider supporting Cox during the general election.

Comments / 117

no.news
3d ago

Hogan should count his blessings elected twice in Md heavy democrat ! But his political career will be over after this term finishes

Reply(1)
40
Doug
2d ago

Hogan will slip away to nothingness soon when he sees his voice has become worthless in politics. He’ll probably go to work for CNN, or MSDNC

Reply(2)
37
The Wise guy
2d ago

I don’t think anybody cares about Governor Hogan he’s on his way out he’s not gonna run for president he’s got too many psychological issues and he is known as a rhino he’s not known as a Republican

Reply
17
Related
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

Why Maryland Democrats could be poised to elect another Republican governor

In Maryland, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans more than two to one, but for the past eight years, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has maintained some of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country. If Hogan's pick, Kelly Schulz, wins the Republican primary contest Tuesday, Democrats face a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Maryland Senate#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democrats#Democratic#The White House#Commerce
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
240K+
Followers
14K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy