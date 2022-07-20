ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars used in drag-racing or other illegal stunt driving can be impounded under new Chicago law enacted Wednesday

By Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot attends a City Council meeting at City Hall on July 20, 2022, in Chicago. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Speed cameras weren’t the only traffic safety issue the Chicago City Council took up Wednesday.

Aldermen also passed an ordinance that will allow police to impound vehicles they believe to have been involved in drag-racing, “drifting” or other types of illegal stunt driving — even if the owner is not present.

The new law comes after footage went viral of drivers spinning in circles while a mass of people circled them, purportedly from last weekend at a West Loop intersection.

Chief sponsor Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd, nodded to that video in remarks before the unanimous vote, saying there need to be “consequences.”

“This has gotten out of control, and this isn’t about fining people and taking their cars from them. This is about safety,” Reilly said. “Our hope is that with some aggressive enforcement on the front end, we can make some high-profile examples.”

Reilly noted in committee earlier this week that some illegal stunt driving attracts spectators who film the cars and have lit fires with gasoline on the streets, which he called “an absolute recipe for disaster.”

Lightfoot also spoke on the ordinance, which she supported and also appeared to tie to her speed cameras ticket policy.

“It is the same issue on the spectrum with people speeding and driving recklessly,” the mayor said. “These are extraordinarily dangerous, dangerous events.”

Separately Wednesday, aldermen by an 18-26 vote rejected a proposal to reset the minimum for a speed camera ticket to 10 mph over the limit. The outcome means drivers can continue to be ticketed for going as little as 6 mph over the posted speed.

In something of a coincidence, if not an irony, Lightfoot also this week announced with much fanfare that Chicago will host NASCAR’s first-ever street race next year.

Comments / 9

John R. Graham
3d ago

Total joke, this city has turned into a total joke because of Lightfoot

Reply
10
XSoCal
2d ago

These car guys are extremely protective of their cars. This is going to get real interesting when they try to hook up one of these cars when there's a 100 plus.

Reply
2
 

