Hair Care

This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Hair Care Brand Has an Ultra-Volumizing Set That's 40% Off Right Now at Nordstrom

By Taylor Jeffries
 3 days ago
Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency.

There’s one celebrity we know we can trust when it comes to fabulous hair tips. Actress Jennifer Aniston has always been known for her iconic hairstyles, particularly the ’90s Rachel haircut that she sported on Friends. She even launched her own haircare brand Lola Vie last year — that’s how famous her locks are. If you want to know what the actress does to her hair, then the answer isn’t hard to find. Aniston has been known to swear by Living Proof to enhance her gorgeous strands. The good news? The celebrity-loved hair care brand has an ultra-volumizing on major sale during Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale. For a limited time, you can get Living Proof’s Full Hair Care Set for 40 percent off. Typically worth $92, this value set comes with three full-size hair products for just $56.

Full Hair Care Set

Image: Living Proof.

The Full Hair Care Set instantly transforms fine, flat hair. It’s meant to add fullness and volume to your strands. The bundle includes shampoo, conditioner, and a dry volume and texture spray. The 8-ounce shampoo feels weightless as it gently cleanses the hair. Whereas, the lightweight 8-ounce conditioner increases moisture and volume within the hair. The 7.5-ounce spray gives a boost of volume and texture that one reviewer said was better than a typical dry shampoo.

“I have very fine thinning hair, and this gives me the look of a nice full, voluminous head of hair. The spray is better than a dry shampoo to get more days out of a blowout,” said the reviewer. All of these products in the pack aim to leave the hair softer, fuller, shiny, and bouncy for the ultimate look.

So if you want to upgrade your hair care routine, opt for this Living Proof Full Hair Care Set. Get it for under $60 right now at Nordstrom.

Perfect Hair Day

Image: Living Proof.

Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Set comes with a set of jumbo- and full-size options that cleanse, hydrate, and texturize the hair. You can a 24-ounce shampoo and conditioner along with a dry shampoo in both full and travel sizes for $71 less than the original price.

