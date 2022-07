FILE – President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, July 8, 2022, in Washington. Since the… Read More

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden will be in Tampa and Orlando Monday, the White House announced Wednesday.

He will give remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Annual Conference in Orlando, before heading down to Tampa to speak at a DNC rally.

It’s Biden’s first visit to Tampa as president.

The comes just over a week after Vice President Kamala Harris visited MacDill Air Force Base.