Democratic group sues FEC over Trump’s 2024 status

Tweet

Democratic group American Bridge on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission (FEC), arguing the agency has failed to hold former President Trump accountable for openly teasing that he will run for the White House in 2024.

American Bridge filed a complaint with the FEC in March pushing for an investigation into Trump’s repeated comments suggesting he had already decided on his plans for 2024, though Trump has yet to explicitly announce his candidacy.

The organization on Wednesday sued over inaction on the complaint, arguing that the FEC’s failure to address the matter is giving Trump an advantage over other potential candidates in fundraising.

“Donald Trump started his 2024 presidential campaign the same way he ended his 2020 campaign – illegally. We intend to hold him accountable,” Jessica Floyd, president of American Bridge 21st Century, said in a statement. “There’s no end to his grift. American Bridge is filing suit to prevent him from continuing to flout the law with his current, active presidential campaign.”

American Bridge’s lawsuit argues that Trump should be held to the standards of a formally declared candidate for federal office, which would include campaign fundraising disclosures and would dictate how much money he can raise from individuals ahead of a potential primary campaign.

The group pointed to a series of statements Trump has made in which he hints at launching a 2024 White House bid without ever definitively doing so.

The March complaint followed comments Trump made in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference when he told supporters: “We did it twice and we’ll do it again. … We’re going to be doing it again a third time.”

But Trump has been even more clear about his intentions in recent weeks. In an interview with New York magazine published this month, Trump strongly suggested an announcement was just a matter of timing around the November midterm elections.

“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he said.

“Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” Trump added.

The FEC declined to comment on Wednesday’s lawsuit.