POTUS

Democratic group sues FEC over Trump’s 2024 status

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
 3 days ago
Democratic group American Bridge on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission (FEC), arguing the agency has failed to hold former President Trump accountable for openly teasing that he will run for the White House in 2024.

American Bridge filed a complaint with the FEC in March pushing for an investigation into Trump’s repeated comments suggesting he had already decided on his plans for 2024, though Trump has yet to explicitly announce his candidacy.

The organization on Wednesday sued over inaction on the complaint, arguing that the FEC’s failure to address the matter is giving Trump an advantage over other potential candidates in fundraising.

“Donald Trump started his 2024 presidential campaign the same way he ended his 2020 campaign – illegally. We intend to hold him accountable,” Jessica Floyd, president of American Bridge 21st Century, said in a statement. “There’s no end to his grift. American Bridge is filing suit to prevent him from continuing to flout the law with his current, active presidential campaign.”

American Bridge’s lawsuit argues that Trump should be held to the standards of a formally declared candidate for federal office, which would include campaign fundraising disclosures and would dictate how much money he can raise from individuals ahead of a potential primary campaign.

The group pointed to a series of statements Trump has made in which he hints at launching a 2024 White House bid without ever definitively doing so.

The March complaint followed comments Trump made in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference when he told supporters: “We did it twice and we’ll do it again. … We’re going to be doing it again a third time.”

But Trump has been even more clear about his intentions in recent weeks. In an interview with New York magazine published this month, Trump strongly suggested an announcement was just a matter of timing around the November midterm elections.

“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he said.

“Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” Trump added.

The FEC declined to comment on Wednesday’s lawsuit.

Newsweek

Will Trump Do Time? What It Would Take to Convict the Former President

Most legal and constitutional experts agree: Given the facts that have come to light about former President Donald Trump's role in the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, it is now plausible that he will be charged with crimes, tried and convicted. "It's no longer premature to say that Trump could end up in prison," says Michael Conway, a longtime trial lawyer who started his career as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry into Richard Nixon in 1974 , and who now teaches ethics and the law at Northwestern University. "It's a winnable case."
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

