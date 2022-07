DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect hit a man with an SUV at a Detroit CVS because he was standing up for a woman who was being harassed early July 12. Police said 30-year-old Lamar Waller and the suspect had an argument in the parking lot of a club where Waller does security. His family said he was protecting a woman the suspect was harassing.

