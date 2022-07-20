ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Loews reveals the signature restaurant anchor for its new $550M hotel tower in Arlington

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
A rendering of the new $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.

The new Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center under construction in the city’s entertainment district will feature a signature restaurant called Soy Cowboy, an upscale pan-Asian concept from Texas-based Berg Hospitality.

The $550 million hotel is expected to open in early 2024 and is part of the second phase of development in the district that includes Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Texas Live! Luxury apartments are also planned, as well as a National Medal of Honor Museum.

Loews corporate leaders and local dignitaries held a “topping off” ceremony Wednesday at the hotel site. The new hotel will be connected to the existing Live! by Loews hotel by a sky bridge.

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is scheduled to open in early 2024.

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will bring two resort-style swimming pools, a beach, five additional food and beverage options and a water slide next door to Globe Life Field, officials said.

“This takes it to a whole other level,” Loews Hotels CEO Jonathan Tisch said. “Eight hundred and eighty-eight rooms, 250,000 square feet of meeting space and multiple food and beverage opportunities ensure that all the visitors to Texas Live! and Arlington will have a sense of why we feel this part of the country is so very special.”

Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center rendering.

Soy Cowboy’s menu will feature flavors of China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Japan, including traditional sushi, tempura, Korean and Japanese barbecue, hibachi and an extensive selection of cocktails, wine and sake. Berg Hospitality previously brought B&B Butchers & Restaurant to Fort Worth.

Other projects that are part of the next phase of development include One Rangers Way, an upscale apartment building with 300 one- and two-bedroom units as well as penthouse apartment homes. Spark Arlington will be a collaborative workspace in Choctaw Stadium, the Texas Rangers’ former home. The residential and office projects are being developed by The Cordish Companies.

Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center

“We’re going to move Arlington second to nowhere when it comes to entertainment,” Mayor Jim Ross said. “We have some tremendous projects that we’re working on we’ll try to make happen. You’re going to continue to be surprised, just like you’re surprised by this beautiful hotel coming over here. Bringing this convention center with this hotel here puts us on a level that we’ve never been before. It gives us an opportunity to compete with every single metropolitan area in the country.”

Loews Arlington Hotel will have an over-sized events lawn and a 1,550-space parking garage. Construction on the hotel began in October and has been one of the biggest investments New York-based Loews Hotel has taken on so far. The project will create 500 to 600 additional jobs, according to Tisch.

Loews is working with HKS as the architect and Looney & Associates on the interior design. The hotel is being built by JE Dunn, which built the Loews Kansas City Hotel in June 2020. Arlington’s Con-Real is also involved in the construction of the project.

Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center rendering

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

