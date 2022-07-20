Official Images Of The Jordan Luka 1 “Quai 54”

As New Balance continues to bring new silhouettes to market, the brand has pout its trust in Teddy Santis to breath new life into its Made In USA series. In honor of the 990 line’s 40th anniversary, the Queens-native has been laser-focused on bringing compelling outfits to classic designs like the New Balance 990v3, which has recently appeared in bold “NB Scarlet.” Ruby-colored flair isn’t new to the Boston-based institution’s premium pig suede-covered sneakers, but Santis’ proposition couples the eye-catching hue with muted greys and reworked branding. ENCAP-cushioning and Ndurance traction reprise their traditional roles, which have been tested and proven on the 990v3 since the sneaker’s debut in 2012, an event celebrating the 990 series’ 30th anniversary.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO