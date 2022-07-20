ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images Of The Jordan Luka 1 “Quai 54”

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we await the official release information for the 2022 Quai 54 collection by Jordan Brand, official images of the Jordan Luka 1 included in the limited edition capsule. Featuring an innovative new foam called Formula23 supported by the IsoPlate, the Luka 1 ushers in a...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Team Red”

For every inventive make-up — such as the recently unveiled “Wear-Away” and “Hologram” — the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers an equal number of simple, everyday styles, such as this upcoming “Team Red” colorway. Much like the Dunk High’s most classic appearances,...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Dončić
sneakernews.com

Sample Nike Dunk Low “Be True” Revealed

This year, Nike opted to keep their “Be True” collection relatively low profile, dropping both the Cortez and Dunk Low in predominantly simple colorways. But if these samples are any indication, the brand originally had bolder plans for Peter Moore’s beloved creation, one comprised of brighter hues and a range of playful imagery.
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

Multi-Swoosh Panels Decorate This Nike Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is set to return to original “Silver Bullet” form before the end of the year, but first, it’s donning a new, mostly “Black”-colored ensemble. Akin to a previously seen Air Max 95, the newly-surfaced take on Christian Tresser’s 25-year-old design featured bold blue branding to break up an otherwise uniform outfit. In addition to the bright color contrast, however, the upcoming release also features mid-foot panels laden with swoosh logos, a design choice that injects a touch of experimentation to the Air Max offering.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Blinged Out Gold Charms Come Attached To This Jordan Zion 2 “Fossil”

About a year ago, an injury kept Zion Williamson away from the court; but today, with the 2022-23 Season just on the horizon, things are finally looking up for the Pelicans’ forward, as he’s likely to make a triumphant return back to the hardwood. Jordan Brand is, of course, beginning to celebrate, welcoming the athlete back into the fold with a wide range of upcoming Zion 2s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Jordan Luka 1 “Neo Turquoise” Releasing In Full Family Sizing

Luka Dončić has yet to make it to an NBA Finals, but the 23-year-old basketball player’s star power can’t be denied. As Team Jumpman begins to prep a stateside debut of the Jordan Luka 1, the Slovenia-native’s first signature sneaker, it continues teasing colorway after colorway of the shoe.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#The Eiffel Tower#Footwear#Design#Isoplate#Mavericks#Parisian
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 React “Oreo”

With a variety of Air Force 1 variations presented to us in 2022, where does the Air Force 1 React rank? The modern upgrades aren’t dispersed evenly throughout the shoe; instead, Nike opts for a classic toe (albeit inverted) and a lace collar with the standard rubber sole, while the mid-panel and heel are dressed up in a translucent TPU material common in Nike’s modern footwear offerings.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Hits Of Orange Contrast This Nike Dunk High In Grey

Another day, another Nike Dunk. The high-top version of the globally-popular retro hoops shoe seems to be getting some emphasis lately as yet another new colorway of the model appears via official images. The colorway is rather simple and easy to overlook; it’s a simple two-toned grey upper that lays...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Breanna Stewart’s PUMA Stewie 1 Set To Launch Fall 2022

PUMA and basketball star Breanna Stewart have announced the PUMA Stewie 1 signature shoe, the first new women’s basketball signature shoe in over a decade. The addition of Stewart’s signature shoe adds to a growing selection of product from PUMA Hoops, headlined by LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB 01. The Stewie 1 also headlines the newly created PUMA Women’s Hoops category in 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Next Batch Of Nike ACG Lowcates Feature Skunks And Leather Construction

Earlier this year, Nike ACG debuted their newest lifestyle proposition: the Lowcate. And after a small, inaugural run of colorways, the silhouette is soon to deliver three leather-constructed selects. One amongst the trio, the “Black/White,” goes a bit beyond the usual branding, as the skunk printed onto the sockliner effectively...
APPAREL
Sports
sneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High Sample In “White/Red” Appears Ahead Of 2023 Release

The Nike Dunk High has gone from outlet special to “grail” over the last several years thanks to co-signs from Travis Scott and Off-White, but it’s accomplished a lot on its own since debuting in 1985. Ahead of the model’s 2023 run, colorways have joined the rumor...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Bodega Brings “Stormy Sky” Tie-Dye To The Salomon X-Mission 4 “Full Bleed”

Is there any other sneaker boutique pumping out the collabs on a regular basis like Bodega is? The Boston-based institution has worked nearly every footwear brand on the market, and understandably so: from concept to execution, their collaborations have delivered, and their newest project with Salomon connects the dots from two seemingly unrelated points of interest.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Teddy Santis Adds Scarlet Red To The New Balance 990v3 Made In USA

As New Balance continues to bring new silhouettes to market, the brand has pout its trust in Teddy Santis to breath new life into its Made In USA series. In honor of the 990 line’s 40th anniversary, the Queens-native has been laser-focused on bringing compelling outfits to classic designs like the New Balance 990v3, which has recently appeared in bold “NB Scarlet.” Ruby-colored flair isn’t new to the Boston-based institution’s premium pig suede-covered sneakers, but Santis’ proposition couples the eye-catching hue with muted greys and reworked branding. ENCAP-cushioning and Ndurance traction reprise their traditional roles, which have been tested and proven on the 990v3 since the sneaker’s debut in 2012, an event celebrating the 990 series’ 30th anniversary.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Grey Suedes Outfit This Simple Nike Air Force 1

Nike has gone to great lengths to celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, crafting releases packaged with bold hues, luxe accessories, and even toothbrushes. Here, though, the brand is toning things down just a bit, emphasizing material and quality over bold colorway. This pair is predominantly built of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 In Brown

With their latest collaborative effort, the Nike Air Max 1 “Waves,” Patta turned just a few colorways into a sizable collection that’s still growing to this day. For 2022, the label is introducing two new pairs, one of which, the “Brown/Burnt Orange,” just surfaced via official images.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Kith Adds Its Summer 2022 Prints To A Vault by Vans Capsule

Expanding from a small annex in the back area of the now-closed Atrium, Kith has since expanded to global brand known for its curation of hip footwear and apparel as well as its own in-house brand of gear. Combining those two business streams is a collaboration with Vault by Vans, which dresses up two LX models in the brand’s current seasonal patterns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Printed Paint Splatters Dress The Latest Nike Air Kukini

For years now, devout enthusiasts of the Nike Air Kukini have been clamoring for the sneaker’s return. Luckily, the Alpha Project creation is finally making a comeback this year, doing so in releases both familiar and brand new. And joining the latter is none other than this recently-surfaced colorway, which channels the feeling of an inspired artist.
APPAREL

