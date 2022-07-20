ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

‘They’re moving full speed ahead to restrict freedoms’ Local democrats respond to abortion bill

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUEVV_0gmm3uth00

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A democrat led news conference Wednesday comes as a federal appeals court rules Georgia’s heartbeat bill should go into effect — banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

” Decisions about whether or when to become a mother are private decisions that should be made by women themselves, not by politicians,” President of Augusta – Columbia Democratic Women’s Club Sarah Moody said.

Local democrats are also speaking out against the lack of republican support for a bill that would prevent government restrictions on access to abortion services.

” Politicians, lobbyists and special interests have no right to tell a woman what she can do with her body,” District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson said.

The bill would prevent state governments from limiting a health care provider’s ability to offer abortion services when determined a delay could risk the patients’ health.

” When they don’t listen to their constituents and they want to make our medical decisions and take away our rights, we as women have a problem with that. What they would have to do is listen to the people that elect them. Listen to what we know is best for us and our bodies,” Rep. Sheila Nelson said.

The heartbeat bill also would penalize doctors who perform abortions in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Name released for soldier killed by lightning at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Bronze star medal recipient Sgt. First Class Michael Clark died after being struck by lightning at Fort Gordon Wednesday. He served in the Army and the US Army reserve for 22 years — deploying four times to Iraq and Afghanistan. His service to his country is remembered by a commander […]
FORT GORDON, GA
WJBF

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Knights Inn

UPDATE, 07/22/2022, 2:38 P.M.: According to the warrants released by authorities, Jaquarie Allen, 22, allegedly fired a GLOCK 17 9 mm handgun into the chest of Renquel Geter, 26 Tuesday night around 10 P.M. Investigators say they believe this was roughly 12 hours before Geter’s body was discovered. According to authorities, two Richmond County Sheriff’s […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Authorities searching for missing woman

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Mariela Beatriz Truitt. Truitt was last seen at 2935 Hummingbird Lane on July 22nd wearing black spandex pants and black tank top shirt. Mariela Truitt may have suicidal tendencies and information was provided that subject...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Full Speed Ahead#Heartbeat Bill#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ga#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Driver who struck Outer Banks crewmember turned himself in, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road earlier this month has turned himself in. Authorities were searching for 22-year-old Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price after they said he struck a pedestrian during the early morning hours of July 5 and left the scene. Price […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WJBF

Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in Cross

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD)- A woman is in the hospital following an alligator attack in Cross on Friday afternoon. According to Central Berkeley Fire & EMS (CBFE), crews responded to the area of Canal Landing Rd around 1:30 p.m. to reports of an alligator attack. CBFE said the woman had been bitten several times and was […]
CROSS, SC
WJBF

Second arrest made in Simon Powell Murder, woman sought for questioning

FORSYTH COUNTY/BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in the Murder of Simon Powell. Thursday afternoon based on warrants issued by Burke County Sheriff’s Investigators, the U. S. Marshal’s Office arrested 39 year old Mitchell Lanell Lambert in Cummings, Georgia. Lambert was taken to the Forsyth County Jail and then transferred […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

“Tattoo Derrick” wanted for questioning in motorcycle theft

AUGUTSA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who goes by the name of “Tattoo Derrick” for questioning in a motorcycle theft. The theft occurred on the 2300 block of Old Louisville Road on July 20th. “Tattoo Derrick” hangs out in the Old Louisville Road area. If you have […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Woman with gunshot wound arrives at fire department for help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into how a woman walked into local fire station shot. It happened Saturday around 3:00 p.m. Deputies responded to Engine Company 6 on Richmond Hill Road in Augusta. That is where they found a woman had been shot at least once […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia Road re-opened following portable classroom in roadway

UPDATE, 3:24 P.M. – According to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Major Steve Morris, it was a portable classroom headed for Evans High School. UPDATE – All lanes have been re-opened. GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a traffic incident. Authorities say multiple lanes are blocked near St. Teresa […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Charleston County 911 worker fired after investigation into mishandling of calls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A telecommunicator with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been fired after county officials said the worker violated policy. Charleston County requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an independent investigation into whether calls were mishandled after the center discovered that non-emergency calls for service were […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy