One Community Bank recognized as top for commercial lending

One Community Bank has announced that it has been recognized as a top bank for commercial lending by the Independent Community Bankers of America. This is the second consecutive year that One Community Bank has received this award, according to a press release from the financial institution.

Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), recognized One Community Bank in its July issue. A press release from the bank notes that OCB’s recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2021.

One Community Bank is the only bank in the state of Wisconsin to receive the recognition of being a top commercial lender for banks over $1 billion in asset size.

“One Community Bank is honored to be included in this prestigious list of industry top performers,” said Steve Peotter, President, and Chief Executive Officer of One Community Bank. “We are proud of the success we have achieved through the service and support of clients, colleagues, and communities.”

According to the announcement, some of the notable commercial lending financing projects integral to the award include:

The Legacy Hotel is a boutique all-suites luxury hotel located two blocks from Lambeau Field in the Legends District. The Legacy Hotel was an approximate $24 million dollar loan with $4.5 million of those dollars being a PACE financing project. PACE Wisconsin is a statewide Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program.

OCB also recently financed an expansion project for Octopi Brewing Company in Waunakee. Octopi specializes in contract brewing for craft breweries along with contract packaging/brewing for other specialty beverage companies nationwide. This loan was approximately $39 million.

OCB also was proud to have recently financed the UC Nexus LLC project. This project brought in approximately $23 million dollars in financing which will go towards the new construction of a 105-unit apartment complex located at 2524 Winnebago St. in Madison.

The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2021. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-offs at certain percentile thresholds.