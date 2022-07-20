ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police in Kansas City end standoff with man

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRUex_0gmm3s8F00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | Police entered the apartment at around 9:30 p.m. and no one was inside. The standoff ended.

Original story |Police are working to resolve a standoff with an armed person in south Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said the person has barricaded themselves near a location in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.

KCPD officers first responded to an apartment in the area on reports of an armed disturbance.

When they arrived, a woman told police she was inside of the apartment when she got into an altercation with a man.

She told officers the man threatened her with a gun.

Shortly after, she left the apartment and called police.

Officers have surrounded the apartment to protect others who live in the area and deescalate the situation.

Additional tactical resources and negotiators have been called to the scene and working to negotiate a peaceful ending.

During the standoff, it was determined three children were inside of the apartment.

The three children were able to safely exit the apartment through a balcony.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 2

 

