Police in Kansas City end standoff with man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | Police entered the apartment at around 9:30 p.m. and no one was inside. The standoff ended.

Original story |Police are working to resolve a standoff with an armed person in south Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said the person has barricaded themselves near a location in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.

KCPD officers first responded to an apartment in the area on reports of an armed disturbance.

When they arrived, a woman told police she was inside of the apartment when she got into an altercation with a man.

She told officers the man threatened her with a gun.

Shortly after, she left the apartment and called police.

Officers have surrounded the apartment to protect others who live in the area and deescalate the situation.

Additional tactical resources and negotiators have been called to the scene and working to negotiate a peaceful ending.

During the standoff, it was determined three children were inside of the apartment.

The three children were able to safely exit the apartment through a balcony.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

