Body found in Temple Lake Park identified, vehicle recovered: Police

UPDATE

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police have identified the male body recovered from Temple Lake Park on Wednesday as 30-year-old Kristian Garcia Cruz.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can report anonymously.

ORIGINAL STORY

Temple police located the body of a man who was submerged under water at Temple Lake Park hours after his vehicle was recovered Wednesday morning.

Police said during the investigation the owner of a white Nissan Versa had not been heard from for several hours. The vehicle was also submerged under water but unoccupied and was recovered around 11:30 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Temple Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife used a sonar scanner to survey a larger area of the lake," said police. "During this search, offcers located and retrieved a deceased male that was submerged under water."

The body will be sent for an autopsy, police said they will release the man's identity pending next of kin.