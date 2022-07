Roll on Tottenham Hotspur preseason! One week after Spurs went to the Far East to play two matches in Korea, Spurs are now heading to the Far North... Glasgow, that is. Spurs are in Scotland to play Rangers at the historic Ibrox stadium in a preseason friendly. It’s the Walter Tull Trophy, commemorating the first player of mixed heritage to play for Spurs and also the first to be signed to Rangers.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO