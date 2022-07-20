Hornets player Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

NBA player Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges in connection to allegations that he beat his girlfriend, officials said.

The Charlotte Hornet forward appeared at a Los Angeles court on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea to a felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

He also denied allegations that he caused great bodily injury on a domestic violence victim.

Bridges, 24, was arrested on June 29 after an alleged altercation with his gal pal, Mychelle Johnson, in Los Angeles.

Johnson shared photos of her injuries on her social media earlier this month and claimed the NBA star choked her, broke her nose and gave her a concussion.

Prosecutors said the incident occurred in front of their two children.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” wrote Johnson, who’s been with Bridges since at least 2016. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Bridges is out on $130,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on August 19 for a preliminary hearing.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a press release.

“Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges was the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, his fourth in the NBA, averaging 20.2 points per game.

Prior to his arrest, the Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer, which allows them a chance to match any offer sheet he signs with another team, according to ESPN .